'Love this for him': Twitter reacts to George Santos' indictment

How did people at Santos’ press conference handle the suspected fraudster’s defense?
How are people living in his district handling the news?
What about the Dark Brandon contingent?
Let’s enjoy watching a den of thieves respond to one of the thieves being indicted:
A PSA from Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu!
From the “when you wish upon a star” files:
A very important reminder that George Santos is this kind of scumbag.
What’s the takeaway?
That’s a defense, right?
