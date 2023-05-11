'Love this for him': Twitter reacts to George Santos' indictment

On Wednesday, New York Republican Rep. George Santos—man of many names, lies, cons, and Republican condoners—was indicted on 13 counts of being something of a dirtbag. The breakdown includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of stealing public funds, and two counts of lying to Congress.

Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges and told the press he would not resign from his position. He then recited the conservative movement’s word salad talking points about “witch hunts” and “Hunter Biden,” apparently in defense of his alleged criminal behavior.

The rest of social media wasn’t interested in anything George Santos had to say, probably because so much of what he said before today turned out to be a series of bizarre and hurtful lies.

