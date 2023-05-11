Can't have it both ways, Kevin: Do you 'back the blue' or Trump?

The ride in question is the third annual Back the Blue Bike Tour, which spans from Connecticut to Washington, D.C. McCarthy organized the event and rode the last leg, starting at the Capitol and ending at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
The irony here is that it’s a memorial event for law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick would be one of those fallen officers. Officer Sicknick “died in the line of duty” after suffering a series of medical events not long after he was assaulted by numerous insurrectionists at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Warning: Republican hypocrisy of the highest order
Let’s start with one of the more clear illustrations of how distasteful McCarthy’s cowardice is.
A snapshot of McCarthy’s leadership team:
Finally, here are some of the people Kevin McCarthy should be thanking.
Maybe McCarthy will explain his support of Donald Trump to the estimated 150 police officers injured during the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021? Probably not.
