Texas hospitals force patients with high-risk pregnancies to get sicker 'by design'

Naturally, Texas doctors are forced to err on the side of the fetus, even if it means serious (or even fatal risk) to the living, breathing human carrying it. Because if they don’t, they could end up behind bars, their careers and futures destroyed or otherwise unsalvageable. As a result, the consensus medical practice in Texas is to allow such patients with high-risk pregnancies to get sicker and sicker “by design” before trying to save their lives.

As reported by Stephania Taladrid for The New Yorker, this dystopian scenario is now playing out daily in Dallas’ Parkland hospital, among other medical facilities in Texas.

In states with liberal abortion laws, such as New Mexico, California, and Massachusetts, the decision about treatment for such dangerous conditions is usually left to the patient and her family, and abortion is an option. But, in 2021, when the Texas legislature passed a law known as S.B. 8, that option was largely ruled out. Once a fetal heartbeat could be detected, typically around the sixth week of pregnancy, doctors could propose abortion as a treatment only when a woman’s life was at risk. So doctors trained to prevent disease and avert emergencies had to set aside the principles they’d learned in medical school. Instead, they had to let patients’ conditions deteriorate before informing them that their fetuses weren’t viable and an abortion might save their lives. An ob-gyn at Parkland told me, “We essentially watched those patients in labor and delivery until they became infected. As long as there was a heartbeat, we couldn’t do anything.”

Another OB-GYN interviewed by Taladrid cogently explains the dilemma faced by Texas doctors in such situations: “It would be like if all of a sudden an orthopedic surgeon was told, ‘You have a patient with an open fracture, the bone is sticking out of their arm.’ The suffering goes without saying. But the government is telling you that you’re not allowed to repair that until the patient develops an infection.” As noted by Taladrid, a doctor who makes the wrong decision in such circumstances faces life in a brutal Texas prison.

As Taladrid reports, doctors have to make these decisions in a very short period of time, as a patient facing a potentially fatal sepsis, or another life-threatening condition, can deteriorate in a matter of hours. The problem faced by doctors is exacerbated by the fact that they operate in tandem with (and under observation by) nursing and other staff who may disagree with their assessment. One OB-GYN cited by Taladrid was “reminded” by an ostensibly “pro-life” RN under his supervision that she felt she “could sue” him for his decision.

Since the law known as SB8 provides a fulsome $10,000 reward for any private citizen who sues someone who “aid[s] or abet[s]” an abortion, Texas hospitals have now become potential havens for an abortion “Stasi.” Physicians now must navigate among both staff and patients who might later challenge their medical judgment. This naturally forces Texas doctors to seek legal counsel before terminating a pregnancy in just about any conceivable situation, and to restrict (or hide) their communications to patients from other staff, keeping their opinions to themselves. away from even their colleagues’ hearing.

Taladrid’s report is replete with instances of this occurring, several provided by OB-GYNs who asked to remain anonymous.



Earlier this year, at a large hospital in Houston, a pregnant woman came into the emergency room. She had severe preeclampsia, the ob-gyn who treated her told me, and it had evolved into something called hellp syndrome—a condition that can cause liver and kidney failure in the mother. To the doctor, it was obvious that the patient needed to have the choice to have an abortion to stay alive. However, under the new hospital rules, the patient had to wait until a perinatologist and a maternal fetal expert reviewed her case, attested to her level of medical extremity, and offered their clearance.

In another instance, a doctor in Houston was presented with a patient who’d undergone three prior Caesarean births and had been warned by her personal physician that a fourth pregnancy could be fatal. Prohibited by law from recommending that the woman terminate her pregnancy, the OB-GYN chose to slip her a note bearing the names of some out-of-state clinics that could abort the pregnancy, telling her, “This conversation never happened.”

Taladrid also interviewed Texas patients for her article. One 35-year-old Dallas woman, pregnant with twins, had the misfortunate of learning that one of the two fetuses had trisomy, a rare condition that left the fetus with “two large fluid-filled sacs near the brain.” That condition has an estimated 5% survival rate, and all of the physicians the mother spoke to agreed that the fetus would “very likely die.” Worse, every day that fetus continued to develop placed both the other fetus and the mother at further risk.

Despite the obvious necessity that the sick fetus be terminated, the doctors she spoke to felt compelled to speak in code to her, studiously avoiding the word “abortion.” As Taladrid reports:

“[W]ith virtually every doctor’s appointment she attended, she remembers encountering hesitancy and fear. Doctors found themselves stopping midsentence, careful to avoid the word “abortion,” she recalled. It wasn’t until a doctor tore his gloves off, sourly threw them away, and spoke his mind that Miller confirmed what she had feared all along. “I can’t help you,” the doctor told her. “You need to leave the state.”

As Taladrid reports, other OB-GYNs have been even less forthcoming with their patients, instead obliquely mentioning, for example, the “fabulous” weather in Colorado, where the patient could “get a second opinion.” Colorado has indeed been inundated with pregnant, high-risk patients fleeing from Texas. But many patients do not have the resources to travel for care, and instead must endure the “Russian roulette” system that has been foisted on the medical system by Texas’ forced-birth legislature.

Taladrid notes the statistics in Texas documenting patients with high-risk pregnancies who have been forced to try to survive potentially fatal complications, or those who actually die as a result of their doctors’ reluctance or refusal to perform or recommend an abortion, are still “years away.” Taladrid reports that doctors currently practicing in Texas have considered leaving the state, but fear for those patients who do not have the means to travel elsewhere.

As Taladrid reports, the problem for pregnant Texans is further aggravated by the fact that roughly half of the state lacks any specialist who can provide obstetrics care, much less abortion care. Since the right-wing Supreme Court issued its edict, prospective OB-GYNs are increasingly unable to even receive training in Texas to learn the procedure, requiring them to seek out-of-state training for their accreditation. And abortion laws such as those in Texas, which effectively dangle a potential criminal sentence over the doctor's own ability to exercise their medical judgment, have begun to impact where young medical school graduates apply for their residencies.

One Dallas doctor goes so far as to predict there will soon be few such doctors in the state as a result of young doctors’ reluctance to train (and work) in the Lonestar State, coupled with existing providers fleeing or retiring. “And that’s when you’ll really see maternal mortality go up,” the doctor told The New Yorker.

What is happening in Texas is the natural, predictable outcome of a political party that has chosen to disregard the interests of the majority of American citizens and instead bow to the dictates of a radicalized, implacable religious minority, one unwilling to acknowledge or even see the harmfulness of its blind dogma.

The tragedy is that many people will almost certainly die as a result, for no other reason than becoming pregnant at the wrong time, in the wrong place.