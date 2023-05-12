Cartoon: Republicans demand brain control

x Vimeo Video

For some reason, Republicans like Texas Governor Greg Abbott seem to focus exclusively on the “mental health” angle of mass shootings and gun violence. If you’re a gun rights advocate, you are apparently incapable of pushing for better mental health care AND sensible restrictions on guns. What’s wrong with doing both?

Forget gun control, Republicans want nothing but brain control.

Now that saying “thoughts and prayers” has become so obviously absurd, the new catchphrase is “ mental health ” anytime a horrific shooting incident takes place.

School shooting? Blame mental health. Mass killing at a shopping mall? It’s the mental health’s fault !