Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Having so many Donald Trump stories in the news pleases him but helps us

David Rothkopf/Twitter:

Hard to say what was the worst part of the CNN debacle: Trump repeating the Big Lie, promising to pardon Jan 6 insurgents, further victimizing E. Jean Carroll, not promising to honor the 2024 election result, not calling Vladimir Putin a war criminal... ...or condemning his invasion of Ukraine, implying that there was equivalency between Russia and Ukraine, attacking our allies yet again, promising to double down on many of his worst policies, taking credit for the abomination that was the Dobbs decision... ...the lies upon lies upon lies, the clear message he sent that if elected again would could face even worse than his disastrous, scandal-ridden, failed first term, his insults to Kaitlan Collins for doing her job, the way the audience was constituted... ...the fact that giving him this platform normalized him, allowed him to spread his disinformation & will help him raise $? Each of those was terrible, each chilling in light of the past 7 years. But no, worst of all was CNN's decision to air this in the first place. Disastrous.

And the write up of what he really thinks:

Washington Post:

Sexual abuse verdict renews Republican doubts about Trump’s electability On Capitol Hill and in the presidential race, the former president faced criticism from some in his party In contrast to the almost uniform support for Trump in response to his indictment in a hush-money scheme, which was unsealed last month (Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts), several of Trump’s current and prospective GOP rivals were quiet on the verdict on Tuesday. Among those who did respond, the reaction was mixed.

Adam Klasfeld/Law and Crime:

Inside Trump’s Truth Social rage bender: How the former president is spinning E. Jean Carroll’s sex-abuse verdict Using the same platform that sparked his defamation liabilities, Trump raged in the immediate wake of the civil judgment. He raged throughout the evening. He raged three times after midnight. Then, presumably after getting some sleep, Trump woke up in the morning and raged again.

Jill Lawrence/The Bulwark:

E. Jean Carroll Won, But the Country May Still Lose The more trouble Trump gets in, the more his fans admire him. Patience, all of you in despair at the crawling pace of federal and state investigations into the Former and Possibly Future Guy. Justice delayed isn’t always justice denied, even when you’re up against Donald J. Trump. This is the lesson of E. Jean Carroll’s legal triumph this week, both for her and for the other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault and misconduct (and there have been many, whether the count is 19, 26, or at least 43). It’s also a victory for all women who have been sexually assaulted by anyone, for all those who never spoke up or filed suit or who did and lost, and for anyone, male or female, who wondered if #MeToo accountability would ever come for this particular celebrity who never had to pay for his assertion that “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” Carroll won her civil case against Trump. The jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and awarded her $5 million.

What Jill is writing was shown true in the CNN debacle. And part of the reason for the debacle was the audience:

x I expected the non-stop firehose of lies at Trump's CNN town hall, but here's what surprised - and gutted - me



The applause. The *punchline* laughs



Trump is now a Johnny Carson for a delusional, enraged America I don't even recognize. My new column https://t.co/uaOjkXo52Z — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) May 11, 2023

David French/New York Times:

A Guilty Ex-President I spent decades litigating cases, including a number of sexual harassment cases, and as I watched the evidence accumulate, I reached a tipping point — I would have been surprised by any verdict other than the one we received Tuesday. Juries can always surprise you, of course, but what made the verdict truly notable wasn’t the outcome. It was the identity of the defendant. In an important moment for the rule of law, a jury heard evidence against a former president and reached exactly the conclusion that it likely would have reached for anyone else.

Igor Bobic/Twitter collects reaction to the E Jean Carroll verdict:

Steve Daines, who just endorsed Trump, reacts to NY verdict: “Sounds like President Trump’s legal team will be appealing this decision.” “The jury is a joke. The whole case is a joke;” Rubio says of Trump being found liable for sexual battery in NY Rubio dismissed Trump being found liable of defamation: “If someone accuses me of raping them and I didn’t do it, and you’re innocent, of course you’re going to say something about it…it was a joke.” Romney: “The jury reached their decision and I hope the jury of the American people reach the same conclusion: we need a different nominee to be the nominee for president. He is no position to be the president of the United States.” GOP Sen. Tuberville says the NY verdict against Trump "makes me want to vote for him twice."



"They're going to do anything they can to keep him from winning. It ain't gonna work...people are gonna see through the lines, a New York jury, he had no chance."

Finally a very long read from Will Saletan/The Bulwark whosh spends several chapters of documentation using lindsey graham as a case study of what’s wrong with the Republican Party: