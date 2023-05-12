How many crimes has George Santos committed? Stay tuned

Santos pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court and held an impromptu press conference after the arraignment. He declared he’s the victim of a “witch hunt,” saying “it makes no sense that in four months—four months, five months—I’m indicted.” He added, “I’m going to fight my battle. I’m going to deliver. I’m going to fight the witch hunt. I’m going to take care of clearing my name and I look forward to doing that.”
Santos then returned to Washington—just in time to cast what has to be the most hypocritical vote ever, even for a Republican. He voted Thursday for a bill cracking down on unemployment fraud.
Santos cosponsored the legislation which creates incentives for states to go after people who filed false claims for generous pandemic-era unemployment benefits—the same crime Santos is charged with. According to the charges, he claimed he was unemployed from March 22, 2020, through about April 15, 2021. During that time, Santos was reportedly earning a salary of $120,000 a year from a Florida-based investment firm.
His fellow Republicans didn’t really want to talk about any of that fraud—as it relates to Santos, that is. “There is a legal process. … He’s going to have to go through the legal process,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters. “But we’re going to continue to work to root out fraud, and there’s lots of it.” But they won’t root out this walking, talking, epitome of fraud in their own conference.
