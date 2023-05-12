Will Twitter's new CEO be worse than Musk?

Elon Musk announced Thursday he will hire a new Twitter CEO, at which point he will “transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” Musk’s purchase and near-destruction of the social media giant took just over eight months after he fired about 75% of its staff, tanked the company’s advertising sales, and started and stopped ill-advised programs and initiatives, all while allowing thousands of bad actors back onto the platform.

The new CEO is Linda Yaccarino. Her qualifications for the new gig seem to be pretty clear: As NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, she oversaw “roughly $13 billion in annual ad revenue, and is well-known for her tight relationship with marketers and ad agencies.” With Musk’s Blue Check subscription revenue plan failing, finding someone who might help with Twitter’s nosediving advertising sales (which according to The Wall Street Journal made up “nearly 90% of the company’s revenue”) was imperative.

Yaccarino has also been a media “insider” for a long time, with strong ties to the World Economic Forum—a globalization-focused group that hosts the annual Davos World Economic Forum, which Musk has frequently derided.

