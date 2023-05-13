A school's answer to gun violence? Ban backpacks

Yes. The problem with gun violence and mass shooters in our schools is ... backpacks.

Recently, Flint Community Schools, in Michigan, announced a ban on backpacks. Less than two weeks later, Grand Rapids Public Schools announced their ban on backpacks. You know, like book bags or knapsacks. Why? Gun safety, of course.

The Detroit Free Press reports that a gun was discovered in a third-grader’s backpack on Wednesday, and the superintendent of the Grand Rapids Public School system jumped into action and banned school bags. Superintendent Leadriane Roby is quoted on the school system’s website saying “This is just one step in an ongoing conversation about how we can best protect our children in our rapidly-changing world.”

The past few days, and weeks, and months, have seen the same gun violence on school campuses around the country. And while most of the violence has nothing to do with students walking into school with bags filled with weapons, the silly desperation of this move seems to be to give parents the illusion that the school is doing something to fix the problems their state legislators should be tackling.

