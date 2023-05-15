Cheers and Jeers: Monday

May birthdays continued...

The real reason that we can’t have the Ten Commandments in a courthouse: You cannot post “Thou shalt not steal,” “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” and “Thou shalt not lie” in a building full of lawyers, judges, and politicians. It creates a hostile work environment.

—George Carlin "I know those challenges that come up from time to time in life are our little learning tools, our little stepping stones. If we didn't have those things in our life, how would we learn anything? We would just be walking around like nothing. We need those obstacles in our life because I know one thing—I'm a much better person for them."

—Gladys Knight "To err is human. To mew, divine."

—Birthday Pootie "There's an old saying: don't get mad, vote. Well, I say get mad and vote. … Health care decisions should be between a woman and her doctor, not Ted Cruz."

—Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) “I was born very far from where I'm supposed to be, and so I'm on my way home.”

—Bob Dylan “The reason I made women's issues central to American foreign policy was not because I was a feminist, but because we know that societies are more stable if women are politically and economically empowered.”

—Madeleine Albright “I was born of heterosexual parents. I was taught by heterosexual teachers in a fiercely heterosexual society. Television ads and newspaper ads—fiercely heterosexual. A society that puts down homosexuality. And why am I a homosexual if I’m affected by role models? I should have been a heterosexual. And no offense meant, but if teachers are going to affect you as role models, there’d be a lot of nuns running around the streets today.”

—Harvey Milk If you retain nothing else, always remember the Most Important Rule of Beauty. “Who cares?”

—Tina Fey

To the above and those in our Daily Kos community who make another trip around the sun this month: happy birthday and many blessings on your camels.

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, May 15, 2023

Note: Today is National Nylon Stockings Day. Pro tip: Before robbing a bank, place the stockings over your head and then tie up the leg parts behind you so they don’t flop around and distract you during the heist. Above all, have fun! —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til Memorial Day: 14

Days 'til Chocolate Fest in Long Grove, Illinois: 4

April "misery index" (inflation + unemployment rate), down from 8.5 in March: 8.3

Median misery index over the last 50 years: 9.6

Percent chance that the return of El Nino this July will result in "strong" effects, according to NOAA: 55%

Percent chance that El Nino will remain in the northern hemisphere through the winter: 90%

Approximate age of the 2.2-pound stony chondrite meteorite that crashed through the roof of a Hopewell, New Jersey home last Monday: 4.5 billion years

Puppy Pic of the Day: Archival footage revealed…

CHEERS to saying no to the God Squad. Spoiler Alert: one of our Friday "Who won the week?" poll candidates this week will be North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) for this bit of derring-do over the weekend:

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the state's new 12-week abortion ban, sending the legislation back to the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Good call, Guv. Cooper has supported abortion rights since becoming governor and vowed to protect access to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

The bad news: Republicans in the Assembly have the votes to override Cooper's veto. So now it’s all up to one thing: the persuasive power of their knocked-up mistresses.

CHEERS to global cooling. The folks at the FDA have been busy little beavers lately. Last week they relaxed restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, but not before an advisory panel approved an oral contraceptive that will prevent unwanted baby making. And over the weekend we got word that women will soon have a new weapon in the fight against those dreaded menopausal hot flashes:

[T]he U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a first-of-its-kind drug, fezolinetant, sold under the brand name Veozah, to treat moderate to severe hot flashes during menopause. The drug, a pill taken once a day, is hormone-free, which makes it promising for women who cannot take hormone treatment because of other underlying health concerns, such as a prior history of strokes, heart attacks or blood clots. According to the FDA, the drug works by targeting the brain's temperature control center to decrease both the frequency and intensity of hot flashes in women. "Hot flashes as a result of menopause can be a serious physical burden on women and impact their quality of life," Dr. Janet Maynard, director of the Office of Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, Urologic and Reproductive Medicine, in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

We'll file that under "Understatement of the millennium."

CHEERS to the "Mad" Father of Broadcasting. 115 years ago this week, Wireless Broadcasting was patented (#887,357) by Kentucky farmer Nathan B. Stubblefield. It, and he, looked something like this:

They called the early years of radio "golden" for a reason. Limbaugh hadn't signed on yet.

x This popular experiment by Youtuber brusspup shows 24hz sine waves in a water flow using a speaker, sound and a 24 fps camera



[full video, read more: https://t.co/RjFL4u7d7b]pic.twitter.com/8Mr8jsRn2a — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 11, 2023

CHEERS to the Holy Grail of philately. 105 years ago this week, in 1918, the first 24-cent stamps featuring the Curtiss Jenny biplane—the aircraft chosen to inaugurate the U.S.'s new air mail service—reached post offices. Collectors heard that some of the stamps—100 by current estimates—could be rare "inverts," so they fanned out to find them. Some were successful in locating one of these:

After losing several Air Mail pilots to gravity-related mishaps, the USPS quickly added seat belts.

Today the stamps are worth approximately one bazillion dollars. Or, put another way, slightly less than a year's worth of Goldman Sachs bonuses.

JEERS to INVASION OF THE SOROS ELECTION STEALERS IMMIGRANT CARAVAN!!! Now that Title 42 has been lifted, over ONE GAZILLION ILLEGALS are right now SMASHING through the border, OVERWHELMING our proud and patriotic ICE agents, RAPING all our women, STEALING all our jobs, and THROWING litter all over the ground! It's a CODE RED PRIORITY ONE EMERGENCY that demands immediate and oh never mind…

The U.S.-Mexico border was relatively calm as the U.S. ended its pandemic-era immigration restrictions and migrants adapted to new asylum rules and legal pathways meant to discourage illegal crossings.

Yeah, well… Um… have you heard about the INVASION OF THE SOROS ELECTION STEALERS DRAG QUEEN CARAVAN??? Bedlam, I tell you.

Ten years ago in C&J: May 15, 2013

CHEERS to making short work of space work. The ammonia leak at the International Space Station was repaired over the weekend with no muss and no fuss, thanks to a dynamic duo of astronaut spacewalkers, one of whom is originally from Maine and on behalf of my entire state I say to the world: Maine accepts your gratitude towards us for raising such a fine young man. However, I regret to say that our entire NASA team, even if stacked end to end with all the American Idol winners, wouldn't be as awesome as awesomest-singing-astronaut-ever—Chris Hadfield from Canada—for making a time-stopping version of David Bowie's Space Oddity, recorded on board the Space Station. Yes, someone finally did it…

Hadfield arrived back on earth from the station yesterday. Welcome home. Your Grammy is in the mail.

-

CHEERS to green thumbery. This was the first garden-worthy work weekend here in Portland, and it was a good time to remind ourselves of some important rules:

• Clean up dog poop before using the weed whacker.

• If the neighbors have some new flowers in their garden that would look great in yours, take just enough so that they don’t notice and call the cops.

• Do not expect your cat to come to you when you say "Here, Kitty Kitty" and you're holding a shovel.

• The sight of bees may warm your heart, but do not try to kiss them.

• If you pull a weed, but it turns out to not be a weed on account of it's actually an expensive stargazer lily planted by your significant other, replace it with a dandelion and speak no more of it.

Trust me on that last one. Unless you really enjoy sleeping under the stars.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

