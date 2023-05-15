Parents rip school board that caved to 'Moms for Liberty'

The progressive independent news outlet Tennessee Holler posted video of the follow-up Hamilton School board meeting after the Mother’s Day lesson was canceled. In it, parents and community members defend “Mrs. Mickey” and call out the fundamental problems of cowardice in the face of the kind of hate that bullies like Moms for Liberty bathe in.

x 📚🔥🗣️WATCH: Instead of backing Mrs. Mickey, you let the bullies win.”



Chattanooga-area Parents rip @hamcoschools & superintendent Justin Robertson for caving to Moms (Against) Liberty-led bullying and canceling a librarian’s Mother’s Day lesson inclusive to kids without moms. pic.twitter.com/5Gf3nM4CB5 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 15, 2023

Mickey remained clear about the intentions of the inclusive lesson plan: “While not everyone has a mother, everyone has someone who loves them in a motherly way. And that was what the intention was with that,” she told ABC News Channel 9.

Moms for Liberty’s Jessica Perkins—who does not have a child at the school—told Local 3 News that “exposing the lesson was not to bully anybody,” and that she was afraid if the lesson was taught at Alpine Crest it could spread all around Tennessee. But as miles of internet URLs on social media and websites show, the Moms for Liberty campaign against Mickey and the inclusive lesson plan was nothing if not a huge bullying smear campaign. These include diatribes with phrases and buzzwords like:

“Parents do not want their young children indoctrinated”

”Please pray for the children of Hamilton County. The schools are coming after their hearts.”

”I am not one that is submitting to the mercy of calling men women and women men.”

Moms for Liberty Hamilton County Chair Tonya Dodd has also been very vocal. A walk through Dodd’s social media feed is a nightmare journey filled with right-wing conspiracy theories as well as some thinly veiled antisemitic globalist conspiracy theories about elites trying to turn our country communist. These are the people who got a Mother’s Day lesson plan nixed.

A reminder of what Moms for Liberty is all about.

x Mom’s for Liberty is protesting children learning EMPATHY. pic.twitter.com/kSFw6B9BIp — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) March 16, 2023

A reminder of the big picture.

x Cruelty is the message. — Honorable Dr. Bloc Liars & Abusers 🟧 (@nestedlog) May 15, 2023

x There is no love like Christian hate. — Telemachus Rex (@TelemachusR) May 15, 2023

