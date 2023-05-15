Ukraine Update: Zelenskyy gets military aid during European trip. Did Wagner's head sell Russia out?

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk in the garden at Chequers on May 15, 2023 in Aylesbury, England.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spent most of his days poking allies to shake loose new military resources for his nation's efforts in fighting off Russia's attempts at annexation. On Monday he appeared in France and the United Kingdom after secretly being spirited out of the war zone for a weekend flurry of meetings with European leaders. It's part of a multistop international circuit to coordinate new rounds of military support.

The trip is being described as very successful. In France, Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron locked down an agreement for new equipment deliveries and pushing forward Ukraine's plan to join NATO.

x The main points from the meeting of Zelenskyy and Macron:



▪️ France has signed a declaration supporting Ukraine's move toward NATO membership.



▪️ France will hand over "dozens" of AMX-10RC armored vehicles and tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks.



▪️ France focuses on… pic.twitter.com/jWPhfl7q9b — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) May 15, 2023

New pledges from the United Kingdom include hundreds of new air defense missiles and attack drones to be delivered "over the coming months."

On Saturday, Zelenskyy had appeared in Rome for meetings with Italian officials, and to meet with Pope Francis. We're going to make the presumption that the Pope did not also pledge new military support, but Zelenskyy called the meeting "a great honor," saying in a statement that the meeting "focused on stopping Russian military aggression and restoring peace."

And, of course, all of this comes as Russia continues to take a pounding on the battlefield while wasting its own dwindling resources on attacks like:

x Imagery from Planet Labs confirming the Soviet era storage site of SS-19 fuel/parts and aviation munitions from 1949 where destroyed yesterday

This was not a new ammo depot this was another target of little military value like Pavlohrad Chemical Plant. https://t.co/InnlWwOBeg https://t.co/hHc9BQuR5r pic.twitter.com/4ehYN77dcy — Intelschizo (@OSINTMISCIF) May 15, 2023

x "We do not abandon our own...."

The wounded man was cleaned up by his comrades-in-arms and left alone🥳 pic.twitter.com/gdoL76DPLY — Bakhmut Counters 🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini (@Heroiam_Slava) May 15, 2023

In other news, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko is still alive.

x Guess who's still alive

Lukashenko appeared in public for the first time since May 9 with a hand bandaged after drips pic.twitter.com/p64oVv8QOq — COSSACKGUNDI (@cossackgundi) May 15, 2023

But Wagner mercenary group head Yevgeniy Prigozhin might not be alive for long if Russian leaders believe new Ukrainian claims:

x “Prigozhin said that if Ukraine’s commanders withdrew their soldiers from the area around Bakhmut, he would give Kyiv information on Russian troop positions, which Ukraine could use to attack them”@shaneharris @ikhurshudyan https://t.co/xAT2ZYr7ZU pic.twitter.com/WHavky0FOC — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 15, 2023

Did Prigozhin try to make the deal? Who knows? Ukrainian officials could also be making the whole thing up in an attempt to get Prigozhin into a new "accident" orchestrated by angry Russian military officials or Putin's innumerable murder goons. Probably one involving windows, polonium, and/or somebody in the Russian army accidentally firing one of their valuable missiles into his bedroom.

Speaking of that: This is still in the realm of speculation, but could the alleged loss of five Russian aircraft within the span of minutes on Saturday be the result of yet another Russian friendly fire incident?

x Fighterbomber says Russian MoD is still silent about the 5 planes and helis taken down on Saturday; suggests it could easily be the Friend and Foe system malfunction, since few Ukrainian systems, if any, could take down 5 vehicles in 2 minutes. Says the situation is bad in any… pic.twitter.com/ESUrurMxuO — Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 15, 2023

Dimitri of WarTranslated has been doing the essential work of translating hours of Russian and Ukrainian video and audio during the invasion of Ukraine. He joins Markos and Kerry from London to talk about how he began this work by sifting through various sources. He is one of the only people translating information for English-speaking audiences. Dimitri’s followed the war since the beginning and has watched the evolution of the language and dispatches as the war has progressed.