Cheers and Jeers: Tuesday

Note: Another sign that spring has finally arrived in Maine: over the weekend the kitty caught her first housefly of the year. But she’s old so she doesn’t de-wing them anymore. She just shakes ‘em down for Bingo money. They grow up so fast.

By the Numbers:

5 days!!!

Days 'til Atlantic hurricane season starts: 16

Days 'til the New England Veg Fest in Worcester, Massachusetts: 5

Expected GDP growth in the second quarter, according to the Atlanta Fed: 2.7%

Seasonally-adjusted vehicle miles traveled on all roads and streets during March, up .9 billion from March 2022: 267 billion miles

April-to-April increase in sales of heavy trucks (over 14,000 lb. gross vehicle weight): 23%

Estimated number of Russian military aircraft that were shot down by Ukrainian defense forces over the weekend: 4

Number of dead skin cells you just shed in the last minute: 30,000

Puppy Pic of the Day: This one has feathers...

JEERS to good hype machines gone bad. With the expiration of pandemic-related Title 42, Republicans swore on all their bibles (including the ones they hollow out enough so their whisky flasks fit inside) that mobs, hordes, gangs, multitudes, swarms and droves of violent zombie illegals would immediately knock over the Great Trump Wall—all two-thousand miles of it!—and leave a swath of death and destruction across our dainty, fragile mamaland. We take you now to The Border, where the chaos is in full swing:

Nice knowin' ya, experiment in democracy. It was fun while it lasted.

CHEERS to running into the brick wall of justice. What the MAGA orcs in Montana taketh away…

Gov. Greg Gianforte highlighted a package of legislation that will put additional restrictions on abortion access and on taxpayer money being used for abortions. … Gianforte held a signing ceremony in front of the Montana State Capitol, with Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists in attendance.

The state Supreme Court giveth back…

The state’s high court ruled in favor of an advanced practice nurse practitioner in Whitefish and an unnamed clinician who challenged a 2005 law restricting which providers can offer abortion services. In an unanimous decision, all seven supreme court justices agreed that the law unconstitutionally interferes with Montanan’s right to privacy to seek medical care from the provider of their choosing. The ruling reaffirms the state supreme court’s 1999 Armstrong decision, which first found that the state’s right to privacy protects the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Here endeth the lesson.

CHEERS to hunger control. On May 16, 1939, folks in Rochester, New York became the recipients of the first food stamps issued by the commie socialist American government under the mind control of Kenyan-born infiltrator (and first confirmed Manchurian candidate, says Conservapedia) Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Best food stamp ever.

According to Bon Appétit magazine, the first food stamps were described as "crisp and tender" and quite delicious when paired with a fruity cabernet.

x The dance at the end.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OpBk5ol3wu — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 13, 2023

CHEERS to special deliveries. 105 years ago this week 1918, the first airmail route got started in the United States. It ran between Washington, Philadelphia and New York. They had to retool the operation when it became apparent that dangling a mailman from a rope was a really bad idea. Especially in Briarpatch County.

CHEERS to getting your giblets handed to you with a side of mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. Let's talk TURKEY! On Sunday voters there went to the polls, and even with Elon Musk's thumb on the scale the mighty fleabag dictator Sparky Erdogan couldn’t muster 50 percent support. What a dork:

The president won 49.51% of the votes in Sunday's presidential election—just short of the 50% needed to secure victory outright, High Election Board head Ahmet Yener said in a statement Monday. If he Kılıçdaroğlu topples Erdogan, I’ll buy him lunch. That means he will head to a second-round runoff on May 28 with his main rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who received 44.88% of the vote. The joint candidate of an alliance of opposition parties, Kılıçdaroğlu has pledged to return the country to a more democratic path.

For those of you wondering, Kemal is pronounced "kee-MAHL" and Kılıçdaroğlu is pronounced "Mind if I just call you Kemal?"

Ten years ago in C&J: May 16, 2013

JEERS to unfortunate typos. Yesterday morning at the NBC News web site (you can move your cursor over the URL and still see it), I noticed this too-hastily-written headline: Agent Orange liked with aggressive prostate cancer. They changed it to "linked," but not before the one person in America who actually likes Agent Orange with his aggressive prostate cancer quietly felt validated.

CHEERS to those darn egghead kids who walk among us. Congratulations—and bragging rights Whooooooo!!!!!—to Lexington High School in Massachusetts and the middle schoolers at BASIS Independent in Bellevue, Washington! They're the winners of the 2023 National Science Bowl, billed as the "only science competition in the United States sponsored by a federal agency." I'm happy to report there were no Menthos/Diet Coke disasters or, according to a statement released by the Polk administration, accidental time warps:

The high school competition came down to Lexington High School and University High School of Irvine, California, with Lexington prevailing by correctly answering the question, “In the Calvin cycle, regeneration of RuBP begins with the conversion of glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate to dihydroxyacetone phosphate. Which of the following types of enzymes is needed for this reaction?” (The answer: Isomerase.) My science knowledge can only be see with a microscope. In the middle school competition, BASIS Independent Bellevue and Jonas Clarke Middle School in Lexington, Massachusetts, were the last two teams standing. BASIS Independent Bellevue secured its victory by correctly answering the question, “How many hydrogen atoms are present in one molecule of maltotriose, a trisaccharide composed of three molecules of glucose?” (The answer: 32.)

Here’s a question I’d like to submit for next year: “What is the result of scientifically using the principles of physics to secure a ball-gag in the mouths of the House Freedom Caucus?” (The answer: Blessed silence.)

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

