Giuliani assistant says he demanded oral sex, spewed racist tirades

Dunphy says that almost immediately after she began working for Giuliani, it became clear that he expected her to satisfy him sexually. The complaint is filled with allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, drugs and alcohol use, and labor law violations. I will list some of the claims in the filing.

WARNING: You cannot unsee these allegations!

America’s Mayor demanded sexual gratification from Dunphy at all times. Frequently, he would “point to his erect penis, and tell her that he could not do any work until ‘you take care of this.’”

Giuliani drank “morning, noon, and night, and was frequently intoxicated” and “unpredictable.”

Giuliani took Viagra “constantly.”

Giuliani would go on “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks.”

Dunphy claims Giuliani demanded oral sex when he was on phone calls with Donald Trump because it made him “feel like Bill Clinton.” Barf.

When Dunphy worked remotely during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, Giuliani demanded that she appear naked during videoconference calls.

Giuliani didn’t pay Dunphy what he owed her.

Giuliani set up his email on Dunphy’s computer, granting her access to “at least

23,000 emails associated with the account.”

Dunphy says she met Giuliani while the two waited in the lobby of Trump Tower. I guess that’s the place where these things usually start. According to the complaint, Giuliani would push Dunphy to drink. The first time Giuliani assaulted Dunphy was at a hotel, where she alleges he forced her to perform oral sex on him. The scene as described is reminiscent of the famous moment with Giuliani in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” where he attempted to do something similar to an actress who was portraying a reporter.

Dunphy’s claim that she had (and maybe still has?) access to Giuliani’s email is proof of her employment, something Giuliani’s defense has called into question. She also says she never signed a nondisclosure or confidentiality agreement with Giuliani. Teehee.

There are so many more allegations, including her managing Giuliani’s drinking and sloppiness, and his allegedly perverse insistence on referring to “Ms. Dunphy as his “daughter” in the context of sexual activity.”

Then there’s the racism and antisemitism:

Giuliani made derogatory comments about Jewish men and implied that their penises were inferior due to “natural selection.”

Giuliani told Ms. Dunphy that “black guys hit women more than anybody else does ... and so do Hispanic guys—it is in their culture.”

Giuliani said, “Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The red sea parted, big deal. It’s not the first time that happened.”

Dunphy says she was occasionally paid stipends by Giuliani, never more than $5,000 at a time. She also says she was allowed to use a corporate card to pay for things like cab fare and travel expenses.

If even half of these allegations turn out to be true, it would be a perfect ending to the moral degeneracy that was Rudolph Giuliani.

