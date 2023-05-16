Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The economy, brain drain, Turkey, and the Tories

William A. Galston of the Brookings Institution writes about polling that shows that most Americans don’t believe that a default on the national debt would be altogether a bad thing.

Many economists and budget experts predict that a default would trigger significant interest rate increases, a fall in the stock market, instability throughout the financial system, and the weakening of the dollar’s leading role in the global economy. Still the people don’t believe them, at least not yet. When a recent Economist/YouGov survey asked voters whether a failure to raise the debt ceiling followed by a default on the national debt would be a crisis, only 37% answered in the affirmative. Forty percent thought it would be a major problem but not a crisis, and the rest regarded this prospect as at most a minor problem. Most Americans do believe that the federal government spends too much and has accumulated too much debt, but they are not sure what to do about these problems. According to some polls, the debt ceiling should be raised only in return for spending cuts; according to others, these issues should not be linked. A recent Harvard/Harris survey found that 64% of voters think that Republicans should agree to raise the debt ceiling only if Democrats agree to spending restraints. But the most recent Washington Post/ABC survey found the reverse: only 28% of respondents want President Biden to agree to spending cuts in return for Republicans allowing the federal government to pay its debts, compared to 59% who want spending cuts and the debt ceiling to be addressed as separate rather than linked issues. One possible interpretation: many people don’t yet understand the link between the debt ceiling and debt default. A recent CBS News poll informed voters that “the debt ceiling is the legal limit the federal government can borrow to pay its current debts” and then asked whether Congress should raise the ceiling. Forty-six percent said that Congress should do so; more (54%) said that it should not. But when informed failing to raise the ceiling could result in the U.S. defaulting on its current debt, only 30% continued to say that the ceiling should not be increased.

Susan J. Demas of Michigan Advance writes a heartfelt essay that America is, by and large, not OK.

When even the most sensitive people casually declare, “I haven’t thought about the pandemic in forever,” it stops me cold. Every week, thousands of people are still dying of COVID. It hasn’t gone away, no matter how much we wish it to, no matter how many politically driven declarations there are. There are a lot of reasons for hope. We’re far more equipped to fight COVID than when it overtook the world in early 2020. But essentially telling seniors and immunocompromised people that their lives don’t matter because you’re “over” the pandemic is madness. And jeering those who care about others is a sickness of the soul. It’s that same cruelty that we encounter after every mass shooting. We’re told in so many different ways to just get over it and for God’s sake, stop making it political. We’re somehow supposed to believe that there’s no way to prevent weapons of war annihilating us beyond recognition every day, in every part of this country, when we just happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. Two months after students like my daughter survived the Michigan State University shooting, so many people are not OK. I’m not sure we really know what being OK is anymore.

Michael Scherer and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post say that Biden’s reelection campaign will heavily target North Carolina and (at least initially) Florida.

The strategy — which has been briefed to donors in recent weeks and has been signaled in early television advertising buys by the Democratic National Committee — comes as the party and Biden’s team make plans to focus most of their organizing and spending energy on the states that Biden won in 2020. But the campaign’s early moves provide alternate paths to victory if the president finds himself struggling next year to repeat his 2020 victory. Biden won Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin by less than a single percentage point. If he loses all three states in 2024, he can still win the White House by winning North Carolina and holding onto his other states. [...] Since Biden announced his reelection effort, his nascent campaign, which still lacks a headquarters and many senior staff hires, has spent about $1.6 million on television advertising with the DNC, according to media-tracking firm AdImpact. Of the money spent on state-specific television markets, about 12 percent has been divided between North Carolina and Florida, with the rest going to six states that Biden won in 2020 that are widely expected to be battlegrounds in 2024: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Emily Badger, Robert Geberoff, and Josh Katz of The New York Times look at data showing that college-educated wage earners are moving out of big metropolitan areas.

But it appears in domestic migration data that, years after lower-wage residents have been priced out of expensive coastal metros, higher-paid workers are now turning away from them, too. Working-age Americans with a degree are still flowing into these regions from other parts of the country, often in large numbers. But as the pool leaving grows faster, that educational advantage is eroding. Boston’s pull with college graduates has weakened. Seattle’s edge vanished during the pandemic. And the analysis shows San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Washington all crossing a significant threshold: More college-educated workers left than moved in. For most of this century, large metros with a million residents or more have received all of the net gains from college-educated workers migrating around the country, at the expense of smaller places. But among those large urban areas, the dozen metros with the highest living costs — nearly all of them coastal — have had a uniquely bifurcated migration pattern: As they saw net gains from college graduates, they lost large numbers of workers without degrees. At least, that was true until recently. Now, large, expensive metros are shedding both kinds of workers.

Ian Millhiser of Vox writes about a gerrymandering case originating in South Carolina that is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In January, a federal court determined that South Carolina violated the Constitution’s prohibition on racial gerrymandering when it drew one of its congressional districts in the 2021 redistricting cycle. This case, known as Alexander v. South Carolina Conference of the NAACP, tees up the question of whether state lawmakers may use race to identify Democratic voters, and then draw district lines intended to diminish these voters’ ability to elect a candidate of their choice. Should the Supreme Court permit this kind of gerrymandering, it would likely have profound consequences for voting rights throughout the nation — potentially shutting down one of the few remaining ways to challenge a gerrymandered map that violates the US Constitution.

Ragip Soylu of Middle East Eye shows the advantages that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will have in winning the second round of presidential elections against opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

First: the parliament. Compared to the last parliamentary election in 2018, the AKP lost eight percentage of support, taking just 35.4 percent of the vote and winning 266. However, its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) only lost one percent compared to 2018, retaining 10 percent of the vote and 50 MPs. Together with the MHP, Erdogan retains his majority. AKP officials previously told MEE they believed Erdogan retaining the majority would give him a large psychological superiority against his competitor if the presidential election was forced to a runoff. “Turkish people don’t like cohabitation,” one senior official said at the time. [...] But Erdogan has a second advantage: Sinan Ogan’s voters. An analysis by MEE on Sunday night based on Anadolu Agency data indicates Ogan has eaten into Erdogan’s vote share in central Anatolia.

Erkan Arikan of Deutsche Welle explains that refugee issues played a very significant role in ensuring that the Turkish presidential elections went to a runoff.

The election campaign, which was partly waged on the backs of refugees in Turkey [with many populists blaming the country's problems on them], pushed many to vote for the nationalists. Everyone, without exception, had predicted that this group would get a minuscule percentage of the vote, possibly under 1%. But Sinan Ogan, the nationalist presidential candidate, gleaned more than 5%. The far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which hovered around 7% in preelection polls, got more than 10% of the vote. The message about returning as many refugees as possible to their native countries went down well with voters in Turkey. During the election campaign, language marked by violence, threats and aggression was very frequently heard, particularly from Erdogan's camp. And if there is one thing that Erdogan is a master of, it is demonizing his political opponents. According to him, Kilicdaroglu is under orders from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), whereas he himself is different.

Martin Fletcher of The New Statesman writes that the Conservative Party, fresh off an electoral rout in local elections, have now scheduled a “National Conservatism” conference designed, in part to teleport American-style culture wars across the pond.

In the wake of the Tories’ rout in this month’s local elections, they appear to have abandoned all hope of winning next year’s general election. They have instead embarked on an unseemly bout of finger-pointing and a scarcely disguised battle over the party’s future direction.[...] ...from Monday to Wednesday this week, right-wing Tories including Suella Braverman, Michael Gove, David Frost, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Lee Anderson will address a “National Conservatism” conference in Westminster that is organised by a right-wing American think tank, and whose purpose is to swing the party behind an even more extreme version of the shameless nationalist populism that it has practised since Brexit. The conference will preach a neo-Trumpian agenda of national independence, a return to traditional family values, lower taxes and a fierce opposition to globalisation, supra-national institutions, multinational companies, immigration, liberal elites and wokery in all its guises. “Conservatism in Britain has lost its way,” the promotional video declares. “It’s as if we’ve forgotten what we really believe.”

Finally today, Jio Kamata of The Diplomat says that the South Korean press sharply criticized Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for refusing to even acknowledge the history of Japanese colonialism in Korea during Kashida’s visit to South Korea.

The absence of a clear and straightforward admission that Japanese colonialism was a historical wrong, one that deprived the Korean people of self-determination and dignity, did not land well with the Korean press. The Hankyoreh newspaper published an editorial titled “Korea-Japan summit underscores future without apology for past,” criticizing Kishida’s apology as a “minimum expression of good faith” that failed to directly address Korean concerns. In analyzing the tone of editorials across the South Korean media outlets, Japan’s Sankei Shimbun also reported that the frustration aimed at Ksihida’s seemingly half-hearted admission of guilt was widespread, regardless of the partisan inclinations of the publications. For Kishida, one of the most significant forces thwarting his diplomatic overture to South Korea is domestic politics. Within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which Kishida is a part of and which constitutes the major part of Japan’s governing coalition, conservative influence is strong. In order to become prime minister, Kishida was required to appeal to the most conservative faction of the LDP – the largest grouping of the party, led by the late Abe Shinzo – by standing for the socially conservative policies and hawkish defense initiatives that this faction relished. Therefore, since Kishida was basically brought into power by the conservatives and the center of gravity of the LDP tilts toward them, the ideas that they hold have significant sway over the handling of Kishida’s foreign policy – especially those involving South Korea, a country toward which Japanese conservatives hold animosity.

Have the best possible day, everyone!