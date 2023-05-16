CNN's ratings dip—behind Newsmax—after Trump town hall

The Daily Beast:

Two days after the network pulled in more than 3.3 million viewers for its widely criticized town hall with former President Donald Trump, CNN found itself in fourth place among cable news networks in primetime. Worse yet, it finished behind MAGA channel Newsmax, which until recently was barely nabbing a nightly audience of 100,000. According to Nielsen, CNN averaged just 335,000 total viewers and 87,000 in the key 25-54 advertising demographic during Friday night’s 8-11 p.m. time slot. (Fridays typically draw fewer cable news viewers than other weeknights.) By comparison, Newsmax drew 357,000 viewers and 45,000 in the demo in primetime on Friday. The right-wing network has experienced a ratings boost since Fox News fired Tucker Carlson last month, seizing on conservative anger over the shocking ouster.

Wait, so MAGAs didn’t want to hang around after the town hall to enjoy the thousand-yard stares of professional journalists who’ve given most of their careers to CNN, only to watch it air a low-rent Jerry Springer episode in which the Klansmen didn’t actually wear hoods but were somehow even easier to spot?

Weird, man.

While Fox’s viewership has dropped precipitously since then, especially in primetime, it still easily led cable news ratings on Friday night. CNN is coming off of one of its worst-rated quarters in recent history, though it did see year-over-year gains last month. At the same time, though, viewers have expressed their anger over the town hall fiasco lately and even vowed to boycott the channel.

So here’s what apparently happens when you try to become Fox Lite. Fox keeps its viewers, Newsmax beats you in the ratings, you infuriate your core audience, and fascism creeps ever closer. And not for nothing, you also demoralize your own employees, who maybe don’t think it’s such a great idea to platform a cartoon supervillain who singlehandedly attempted to end American democracy—and has never shown a scintilla of remorse over it.

New CNN CEO Chris Licht is in over his head, and it’s not just Trump’s voluminous spittle he’s drowning in. At some point over the past several months—let’s just pick a random moment and say approximately 8 PM ET on May 10, 2023—CNN transformed from the Most Trusted Name in News to a Blustery, Shameful Ooze.

And it’s not like people didn’t predict this.

This was a shameful ratings grab for CNN, and fortunately for both democracy and journalism, those coveted ratings quickly slipped through their fingers like piss-soaked sand.

So now what will you do, CNN? While giving Donald Trump a rubber room in which to fling his feces is never a good idea, it’s always a great day to fire Chris Licht.

Make it so.

