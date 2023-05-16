Elon Musk promotes yet another neo-Nazi conspiracy theory

On Monday night, Musk tweeted that "Soros reminds me of Magneto." Possibly while high, this exchange happened:

"Soros hates humanity" is a level of vitriol not commonly seen except in white supremacist circles. Not to mention that ”wants to erode the very fabric of civilization" is a direct lift from neo-Nazi conspiracy claims. These claims theorize Soros, a Holocaust survivor, is secretly orchestrating the arrival of asylum seekers who are not white at our borders and at the borders of "white" European nations. They claim this is happening while he is undermining Europe through his charitable support for groups that promote free elections during a time when multiple European democracies have been backsliding into authoritarian-minded oppression.

You might also know this antisemitic theory by its broader rebranded name. What antisemitic hate groups once called a "Jewish" effort to secretly control world governments is now called a "globalist" effort to secretly control world governments, one that just coincidentally is asserted to be an effort by politically influential Jews.

Soros is a Holocaust survivor who would later go on to become a billionaire. He does not spend all hours of his day shitposting on internet forums as his main means of human contact, unlike some other billionaires we might know. Soros has dedicated nearly two-thirds of his accumulated wealth over the years to anti-fascist causes, focusing on free speech, free elections, human rights, and opposition to authoritarian tactics and retaliations.

A Jewish Holocaust survivor donating to anti-fascist causes is more than enough for neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups to come up with ever-wilder conspiracy theories about how the Jewish man is secretly "controlling" world governments and migration patterns.

You might think Musk himself may be a bit unnerved by violent groups spreading conspiracies about politically active billionaires, but Musk is not a bright man. Musk is, as we have seen over and over again, politically invested only in causes that revolve around his own business interests and fortune.

From opposition to pandemic safety measures affecting his factories that would quickly morph into anti-vaccine conspiracy peddling to his primary method of business, i.e., finding and hoovering up any government subsidies he can get his hands on, Musk's semi-libertarian political stances mainly consist of ideas that will allow himself and his allies to skirt regulations that cost him money.

So why is Musk now bellowing that fellow billionaire Soros "wants to erode the very fabric of civilization" and "hates humanity"? We'll give you one guess and—oh, yep, you guessed right. Musk's rant comes just days after Soros' fund reported in a new SEC filing that they had dumped all of their remaining Tesla stock.

It's not terribly surprising that some of the world's most successful investors have been bowing out of their investments in a company that seems to be all but ignored by its increasingly erratic and shitposting-obsessed CEO after that CEO spent $44 billion to buy himself a money-losing social media site that has now very publicly been collapsing into a far-right conspiracy free-for-all, but Musk is sure that it's all a conspiracy against him. Possibly by prominent Jews.

Sure, buddy. It's depressing that you turned one of the more promising microblogging sites into a pay-to-play troll farm, but at least we all get to watch you decompensate in real time when faced with the collapse of your fortune. At least now we know who supposed super genius Elon Musk really is: just an everyday, garden-variety shit-posting troll.

