The reviews on Josh Hawley's book are in

One of the online outlets compiling reviews of Mr. Manhood’s “Manhood” is Goodreads, where Hawley’s book has received a combined 1.14 stars (out of 5). Here are some sample lines from the reviews:

Manhood: man-hood noun 1. The act of raising a fist, while protected by barricades and Capitol police, to the treasonous masses you're attempting to fleece, then fleeing like Chicken Little when the same insurrectionists actually storm the Capitol building you're cowering in.



Not even Josh Hawley can embody his toxic ideal of masculinity. Sad.

Wowsers.

I hear they’re making the book out of glass, so it will be as fragile as his “masculinity.”

We can only speculate whether or not the glass book rumor is true. Any Monty Python fans out there?

I understand it has a terrific running program. But I also understand he's a lumberjack and he's OK.

Here’s a more substantial review posted on Twitter:

x Not sure what "real-man" bonafides Josh Hawley is trying to establish, but 70% into his new book I'm noting how many, many times he's invoked his farmer grandpa, his construction-worker uncle and his gun-polishing, blue-collaring boyhood without ever mentioning dad was a banker. — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) May 16, 2023

Hawley’s attempts at manliness have amounted to loud, bigoted attacks against children or powerful women of color, such as his embarrassing display during the Supreme Court nomination hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Hawley has a long history of defending white supremacist values and their right to do the fighting he is too afraid to engage in. When he was 15 years old he wrote an early anti-woke (back then it was called “political correctness”) piece defending the militias tied to the Oklahoma City bombing.

Here’s a review that uses a stronger definition of manliness.

Here’s the I’m not a doctor review.

x Freud would say that if Hawley is so obsessed with masculinity, he may be questioning his own masculinity or he wants his manhood validated by other men. — Mike got my own checkmark! HE/HIM 🫂 (@mrmgrady) May 16, 2023

In the end, this review on Amazon by someone called “Cassie M.” might summarize Hawley’s brief literary career. It’s titled “Vomit,” and Cassie writes: “Josh Hawley knows zero about being a real man.”

