New '22 analysis shows continued decline in vote share among white non-college voters, a GOP staple

Part of the reason for that is likely the fact that between 2008 and 2022, Republicans began trading in white suburbanites as their staple base voters for an older and sometimes less dependable voting block, white non-college educated voters. It was a bad trade: While the vote share of non-college whites is receding, the vote share of people of color and whites with a college degree is increasing.

“This is a trend that is baked into the demographic change of the country, so [it] is likely going to accelerate over the next ten years,” explained McDonald, author of the recent book “From Pandemic to Insurrection: Voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Brownstein points out that despite their declining shares nationwide, white voters without a college degree still account for more of the electorate in key battleground states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. They are also a dominant force in red states where Senate Democrats face their most daunting challenges: protecting seats in Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia.

But even in those GOP strongholds, the white non-college voting share is shrinking, and McDonald's analysis suggests the downward trend could accelerate in 2024, even as the voting share of Democratic-friendly demographics increases.

“We are right now at the teetering edge of the influence of the baby boomers,” McDonald added. “They are just starting to enter those twilight years in their turnout rates, while other [more diverse] groups are maturing. So we are right at that cusp – that critical point of where things are going to start changing.”

And here's where next year’s presidential contest gets really sticky for Republicans: Turnout of non-college whites was actually fairly strong in 2022 even though their voting share declined. That's because despite turning out at high levels, non-college whites are simply dwindling as a share of the overall voting pool. What makes that dynamic even more ominous for Republicans in 2024 is the fact that turnout among voters of color fell in 2022. Since Black voters historically turn out at relatively high levels in presidential years, as they did in 2020, the lackluster GOP showing in the midterms could be compounded next year by high turnout among Black voters, provided Biden-Harris and the DNC can re-energize this core base.

Tom Bonier, chief executive of pro-Democratic data firm TargetSmart, imagined that declining vote share among non-college whites in a year where their turnout was relatively strong “has to be a huge cause for concern for Republicans at this point." Bonier said it's quite possible Republicans could see an even "steeper decline" in vote share among non-college whites next year and thus a further decline in their electoral influence.

The entire dynamic suggests that Republicans could be reaching an electoral ceiling, or perhaps already have.

In fact, former U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida believes Trumpism "peaked" in 2016, noting Republican losses in 2018, 2020, and their barely squeaking out a House majority in 2022 despite a promised red tsunami.

Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher puts Trump's ceiling at 46% in 2024—seemingly an opening for Democrats. In 2016, however, Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the electoral college despite winning just 46% of the vote to her 48%. The remaining 6% of the vote—roughly 8 million votes—went to third-party candidates, including .5% to write-ins.

Whatever demographic constraints weigh down Republicans in 2024, Democratic turnout—particularly among younger voters—remains the biggest wild card in the equation. A third-party candidacy sponsored by a group such as No Labels could also upend the entire landscape.

But Republicans potentially facing a demographically driven ceiling next year provides Democrats with a golden opportunity to deliver on the fate so many predicted would haunt the GOP a decade ago.