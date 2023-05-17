Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett grills Republicans in the House over George Santos

The Texas congresswoman began her speech with, "My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping D.C. streets crime-free. They can't even keep the halls of Congress crime-free." She then acknowledged that she's going to jump into her argument quickly, noting that she only had 24 seconds remaining to relay her points.
"My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 counts — 13 felony counts, right? But have [Republican representatives] exhibited any courage to say, 'You know what, we will disallow this in our body. We will make sure that we expel this individual'? They have not. So what I don't want to hear is that they care about crime, because if they did they would start by cleaning up our own House and mind our own business instead of coming after D.C., so thank you so much for your time."
Here’s a clip:
She posted a longer clip of her remarks.
If you can stomach it, you can watch the entire hearing on C-Span. Bravo, Crockett!
