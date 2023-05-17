Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett grills Republicans in the House over George Santos

Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Republicans in Congress continue to hold bogus committee hearings to pretend they are governing and to take potshots at any Democrats they can. The travesty of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing Tuesday, where they grilled Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and got put in their place, was lifted from the sewer by remarks from freshman Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Crockett, who represents Texas's 30th District covering most of the city of Dallas and other parts of Dallas and Tarrant counties, was elected to the seat held by Eddie Bernice Johnson when Johnson retired. Crockett is a fiery new representative who shared she is not going to quietly allow Republicans to lie and mount hypocritical attacks on Democrats when Congressman George Santos, who was indicted on 13 criminal counts last week, remains in their midst.

