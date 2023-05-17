An expert on domestic terrorism leaves MTG in the dirt

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia continues to both embarrass herself and terrorize facts as a member of the United States House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability. On Tuesday, Greene brought her Trump-inspired brand of hate-filled garbage fire politics to the committee hearing on “Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) failure to adequately prepare and support local law enforcement organizations in the wake of violence perpetrated by left-wing agitators, as well as how anti-police rhetoric has negatively impacted law enforcement’s ability to carry out their mission and ensure the safety of our communities.”

Unfortunately for Greene and the other Republicans on the committee, Democratic representatives are also allowed to call witnesses. Amy Spitalnick, senior advisor on extremism at Human Rights First, was called by Democrats to testify about the real domestic threats of violence Americans face: right-wing extremists and white supremacists. Spitalnick’s opening statement focused on factual threats like the “planned violence” that erupted in Charlottesville, and the massacre of synagogue congregants in Pennsylvania at the hands of a white supremacist POS with a gun.

As Greene was speaking later in the proceedings, Spitalnick seems to have smirked or maybe laughed at some point during the former’s cartoonishly self-important and incoherent ramblings. Most likely Spitalnick was surprised Greene would try to wedge dead Black babies into her labyrinthian defense that right-wing white supremacists are not the real problem. Greene, turning visibly red, asked: “Is this funny to you? Is babies being murdered in the womb funny to you?”

Spitalnick answered with a statement of truth: “What’s not funny are the Black people, and Hispanic people, and Jewish people, and Muslim people who have been murdered in synagogue, in church, in supermarkets, in mosques by white supremacists.”

RELATED STORY: Marjorie Taylor Greene finally shuts up. It wasn't her decision