DeSantis picks dumb proxy fight with Trump and loses spectacularly

In the Sunshine State's largest city, Jacksonville Democrat Donna Deegan flipped the mayor's office and defeated Republican Daniel Davis, head of the city's Chamber of Commerce and a DeSantis endorsee. Deegan, the city's first female mayor, was considered an underdog but won by an impressive 4-point margin, 52% - 48%.

Democrats' triumph in Jacksonville—which was the largest city in the country led by a Republican—is a blow to DeSantis' supposed dominance of the state.

Adding to his humiliation, DeSantis embarked on an ill-fated last-minute foray into the GOP primary for Kentucky governor. As the Times reports, DeSantis’ late endorsement of Kelly Craft, Trump's former U.N ambassador, made the race an immediate proxy battle between himself and Trump, who had backed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron months before.

Long story short, DeSantis backed the wrong horse, who was already down in the polls and ultimately finished third, falling roughly 30 points shy of Cameron. Yikes.

But beyond having a really bad day at the polls, DeSantis continues to lack basic human skills on the campaign trail. Check out this video of DeSantis weirdly cackling in response to a joke.

x what the fuck is wrong with him pic.twitter.com/93Vi1A5ZR4 — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) May 16, 2023

Here’s an even more horrifying still shot:

x New human suit. Need more practice. pic.twitter.com/C8LSNKb5Ef — THEE Pfully Pfizer Vaxxed; Still Masking (@zeebap2) May 16, 2023

His campaign is trying to mitigate his awkwardness by featuring more of his pageant-starved wife, Casey, a former news anchor.

At one fundraiser in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Casey joked, “When he gets home, don’t think for a second that he goes and goes right to bed. ... I hand three small kids over to him and I go to bed.” That worked for attendee Bob Carlson, who told The New York Times the event showed him the "tender side" of DeSantis, a side that "I didn’t really have an appreciation for." Internally, however, some in DeSantis’ camp are trying to minimize her influence.

x “I know people in DeSantis’ world that are very frustrated with [Casey DeSantis],” the donor said. “I think his chance of being president, he’s going to have to listen to his wife a little bit less and the professionals a little bit more.”



whew boy lmao https://t.co/tWpD1Fz4v5 — Max Steele (@maxasteele) May 17, 2023

It's important to remember that a gulf sometimes exists between national polling and statewide polling, particularly in early states that get a better look at candidates. But nationally, Trump's lead over DeSantis has consistently increased since mid-March, when Trump led by roughly 15 points. That lead has now doubled to about 30 points.

x 538 AVERAGE: Trump's lead over DeSantis has more than doubled since March 6



March 6

• Trump — 44.8% (+15.2)

• DeSantis — 29.6%



April 6

• Trump — 48.4% (+21.2)

• DeSantis — 27.2%



MAY 17

• Trump — 53.1% (+31.8)

• DeSantis — 21.3%https://t.co/TZgdgdeRnq pic.twitter.com/ZneqJyExgE — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 17, 2023

And the more voters see of the Florida governor, the less they like him. In Civiqs tracking, DeSantis' national favorability rating has ticked down steadily among registered voters since being nearly even in mid-December, to 15 points underwater now, 38% favorable - 53% unfavorable.

x Civiqs Results

What's fair to say at this early juncture is the fact that the Republican primary is still Trump's to lose. But with over a year of campaigning left, more Trump indictments likely to fall, and early-state contests reshuffling the field, it's still way too early to make any definitive calls about the contest.

DeSantis' failure to maintain the perception of a two-person race, however, has left an opening for a third candidate to emerge. And if former vice president Mike Pence, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, or entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy were capable of being that emergent candidate, they likely wouldn't still be flatlining in the polls even as DeSantis has shed support.

