Cartoon: SCOTUS Gift Cards

From free private jet travel to access to a free luxury superyacht , Clarence Thomas has redefined what it means to be a public servant. Sure, a salary of $285,000 isn’t bad, but why stop there?

Since it is becoming a little difficult to keep track of all the perks showered on Justice Thomas by Harlan Crow (and another guy who bought him tires a while back ), I thought gift cards may be a better way to go.

But it’s not just Thomas, keep in mind that Chief Justice John Roberts (the guy who decides whether behavior in his court warrants an ethics investigation) is the same guy whose wife made $10 million as a legal recruiter . . . for firms with business before the court.

And, yes, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was awarded a prize in Israel and her tab was picked up by an Israeli billionaire (which she disclosed). But receiving a prize ain’t exactly the same as getting a $500,000 vacation, free tuition and a real estate deal out of a Republican political heavyweight.

And here we thought Donald Trump being above the law was all we had to worry about.