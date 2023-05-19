Even Fox News' Neil Cavuto wouldn't accept this Republican's racism

It took just 30 seconds for Kennedy to slander all of Mexico.

On Wednesday, Cavuto tried four times to get Kennedy to show even the thinnest recognition that what he said could be considered offensive. Each time, Kennedy deflected the question, at one point saying , “Everybody’s a racist now, it seems. If everybody is a racist, then nobody is a racist.” But the best part was when Kennedy explained that if you watch the whole video and know the “context” of what he was saying, you would know what he meant. That nonsense led to this exchange:

NEIL CAVUTO: But you don't take back any of those other words, just to be clear, that was the message. SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: No, if you'll go, listen, if you'll go listen. Have you listened to the tape, to the entire remarks? CAVUTO: I have. KENNEDY: Well, then I think you'll understand, at least from my point of view, what I was saying and why I was saying it. CAVUTO: I don’t.

Kennedy has a long history of making racist statements about foreign governments, all while drawling a homespun style of ignorance that belies his Oxford education. Kennedy refuses to apologize for his remarks, probably because he’s a terrible person. Or is it because he sees his voting base as racists who appreciate an elected official who says ignorant and bigoted things about Mexico. Maybe both?

