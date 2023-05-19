Giuliani goes ballistic on woman suing him for rape ... then quietly backtracks

Law&Crime first noticed the changes. In the original quote Giuliani claimed Dunphy accessed his email “illegally,” and that “She was absolutely never employed.” Those are left out of the edited version.

Giuliani also claimed in the original quote that Dunphy had been “kicked out of several luxury hotels for suspicion of prostitution. I also found out that she scammed, elderly men by claiming rape.” The second version says Giuliani “discovered she was banned from several luxury hotels and also found out that she brought forward two prior cases, but never submitted a police report.”

Less open to slander, possibly?

Law&Crime contacted Giuliani representative Ted Goodman, who “suggested that The Gateway Pundit’s original statement may not have been genuine.” After making this perplexing suggestion, he then refused to answer any more questions or provide another statement on the record.

This is interesting, since Goodman gave a statement to Rolling Stone, two days earlier that “Mayor Rudy Giuliani unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy and every news outlet covering this story must include the fact that an ex-partner accused her of being, ‘an escort that fleeces wealthy men.’” That was the exact slander edited out of Giuliani’s Gateway Pundit quote.

The Gateway Pundit and Goodman also omit the line assertion that “she was absolutely never employed. She illegally taped me and illegally went in my email.” For whatever reason, his lawyers are telling him to back off that claim. There could be innocent reasons to do so, or it could very well mean that Dunphy’s accusations are real and provable.

Indeed, Dunphy claims to have extensive recordings of her conversations with Giuliani, as the two talked about her putting together his memoir at some point. This doesn’t mean Giuliani is guilty of rape, of course. But here are some of kinds of things Giuliani is reported to have said:

Rudy and Donald Trump had a scheme going to sell presidential pardons for $2 million

Saying “Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The red sea parted, big deal. It’s not the first time that happened.”

Disparaging Jewish men’s penises

Saying Black and Hispanic men “hit women more than anybody else does.”

In 2021, the New York Times reported that John Kiriakou, a former C.I.A. officer convicted of illegally disclosing classified information, claimed Giuliani had approached him saying he could get a pardon for [drumroll] $2 million. If there is tape of Giuliani admitting to such a scheme, it would add a serious level of corroboration to a potential investigation into Trump and Giuliani.