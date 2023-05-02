Surprising no one, GOP makes it more difficult for the Senate to confirm judges

“Senate Republicans will not take part in sidelining a temporary absent colleague off a committee just so Democrats can force through their very worst nominees,” stated McConnell, despite the fact that Feinstein asked to be temporarily replaced.
McConnell did the same thing in 2016 after Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died. He denied President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland, a Senate hearing, and the seat was left unfilled until Donald Trump became president. As a result, Trump got three Supreme Court justices and Roe v. Wade was overturned—among many other extreme SCOTUS decisions.
Meanwhile, we are reeling from instances of corruption after corruption on the Supreme Court bench. And while the Senate Judiciary Committee has initiated hearings and investigations, they will not hear from the key ethics violators as subpoena power without Feinstein, without a majority, is not possible.
We cannot allow this partisan assault on our judiciary to reshape our courts and prevent instituting needed ethics legislations. We need Biden's nominees to get a fair hearing. We need to be able to fully investigate corruption in the highest court in the land. We cannot let McConnell exploit a technicality for raw partisan power.
