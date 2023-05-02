Surprising no one, GOP makes it more difficult for the Senate to confirm judges

​​It's deja vu all over again. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sees the chance to stop Democrats from confirming judges and reforming our judiciary, and he doesn't care if his raw partisan agenda is showing. This is Merrick Garland 2.0.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is out due to illness, leaving Democrats one seat short on the Judiciary Committee. She has asked to have another Senate Democrat temporarily replace her, a pro forma request that would have been typically honored in the past. Until Feinstein returns or her seat is filled, Biden’s judicial nominees are on pause.

McConnell—continuing as the villain no one asked for—wants to block all of President Biden's judicial nominees and grind business to a halt. If Senate Democrats lack a majority on the Judiciary Committee, Republicans can blockade the dozens of qualified nominees who await confirmation—justice be damned.

