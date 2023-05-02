Biden's message of freedom will resonate in 2024

Last summer, as Washington analysts giddily hyped a coming red wave, Democrats anonymously peppered Beltway reporters with disparaging critiques of all the things President Biden should be saying but wasn't.

Pieces appearing in July in The Washington Post, Politico, and CNN questioned whether the president and his White House were “capable” of “meeting the moment” as “alternative voices” emerged to fill the void.

Perhaps understandably, Democrats yearned for more fiery rhetoric in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling decimating Roe v. Wade, a mass shooting killing seven at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and the GOP's continued assault on basic pillars of democracy such as voting rights and freedom of speech.

But a closer review of Biden's speeches in the first six months of 2022 revealed the president delivered a number of sharp-tongued speeches challenging Republicans on everything from the Jan. 6. insurrection to the GOP assault on voting rights to the moral bankruptcy of a Republican Party that stands for nothing.

Roughly a dozen of those speeches didn't seem to break through, however, because they lacked an overarching theme. As I wrote last July, Biden's efforts had come across "more like one-offs" on a range of various topics. "The lack of a cohesive unifying narrative has led to some pretty solid and forceful speeches getting lost in the thicket of our pervasive 24/7 news cycle," I concluded.

But Biden's focus on freedom last week as he launched his reelection campaign is exactly the type of framing that would have woven those speeches together into a more coherent, sticky, and meaningful narrative for voters.