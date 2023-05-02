Biden's message of freedom will resonate in 2024

Campaign Action
When Biden last year accused Jan. 6 insurrectionists of holding "a dagger at the throat of our democracy" or when he dubbed the MAGA movement the "most extreme political organization" in recent American history, both remarks would have served as powerful observations about the Republican war on freedom.
The Biden campaign's first ad declared the president has made "defending our basic freedoms the cause of his presidency."
The beauty of freedom as a cause is that it’s broad enough to encompass issues as fundamental as GOP bans on abortions and books, yet also serve as a backstop to less obvious issues.
For example, Biden has now added the freedom of "our children to be safe from gun violence"; the freedom not just to vote, but also "to have your vote counted"; and the freedom of opportunity—"a fair shot at a good life."
None of these issues are new to Biden. In his Jan. 6 commemoration last year, Biden spoke of defending "the right to vote and to have that vote counted." During a rousing speech to the AFL-CIO last June, the president called for "an economy where all of us have a fair shot."
But by melding all these seemingly disparate topics together with the through-line of freedom, they all become more resonant and gripping. The framing also encourages people to contemplate how valuable freedom is to them, and the many ways in which it is under attack in their own lives.
Last year, President Biden received more guff than accolades for the speeches he delivered on the way to a surprisingly good showing for Democrats in the midterms. But all of that legwork was a necessary precursor to Team Biden landing on the powerful framework of freedom that will resonate through 2024 and beyond.
