Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Zelensky in Hiroshima

Kiran Sharma and James Hand-Cukierman of Nikkei Asia reports on the meeting between President Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7.

Modi's office tweeted pictures of the encounter, one of which showed the two leaders shaking hands. Another showed them locked in what appeared to be an intense discussion over a conference table, flanked by aides. A message posted on Zelenskyy's Twitter account said the Ukrainian leader briefed Modi on Kyiv's peace formula and invited India to "join its implementation." Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to India for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and for humanitarian assistance. The peace formula Ukraine outlined last year calls for nuclear, energy and food security, restoration of borders and other points. India's Ministry of External Affairs said Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy "India's clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward." Modi said that for him, the conflict "is not a political or economic issue but an issue of humanity, of human values." They agreed to remain in touch.

Notably, President Zelensky did not meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva although it seems that Lula met and took photos with every other leader at the G7. If Lula really wants to be a part of negotiating a peaceful settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war, the least he could have done is met with Zelensky while the both of them were in Hiroshima (which he may have, for all we know).

Howard LaFranchi of Christian Science Monitor points out that U.S. President Joe Biden is pursuing a couple of other pillars of his foreign policy but the debt ceiling crisis may be getting in the way.

...Mr. Biden, beyond his short-term policy agenda, is also pursuing two key pillars of his presidency’s foreign policy: revitalizing America’s alliances and demonstrating democracy’s virtues as an effective governing system in an era of advancing authoritarianism. Hanging over both priorities is the debt ceiling crisis Mr. Biden left behind in Washington – and how that unresolved domestic issue forced the White House to cancel the second half of what was to have been a weeklong trip showcasing the U.S. commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. Canceled were post-G-7 visits to Australia and the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea – the latter proudly touted by the White House as the first visit by a sitting president to a South Pacific island nation. Gone, a planned summit in Sydney of leaders from the Quad countries: the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan. Nixed, a gathering of Pacific Island leaders in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea’s capital, and a presidential announcement of an agreement to grant the U.S. military access to the island nation’s ports and airports.

Foreign policy is domestic policy as well and the Republicans will do anything to embarrass President Biden, even to our allies.

Lydia DePillis and Ben Casselmen of The New York Times say that at this juncture, the debt ceiling debate can have a bad impact on the American economy.

Even if a deal is struck before the last minute, the long uncertainty could drive up borrowing costs and further destabilize already shaky financial markets. It could lead to a pullback in investment and hiring by businesses when the U.S. economy is already facing elevated risks of a recession, and hamstring the financing of public works projects. More broadly, the standoff could diminish long-term confidence in the stability of the U.S. financial system, with lasting repercussions. Currently, investors are showing few signs of alarm. Although markets fell on Friday after Republican leaders in Congress declared a “pause” on negotiations, the declines were modest, suggesting that traders are betting that the parties will come to an agreement in the end — as they always have before.

Geoffrey Skelley and Mary Radcliffe of FiveThirtyEight examine Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s conservative bonafides.

For the second-term governor, swinging for the fences has been a higher-stakes proposition: DeSantis is widely expected to announce a campaign for president in the coming days. He will enter the race with a legislative record that looks quite different than it did a year ago. Since gaveling into session in March, the Florida legislature has moved quickly on DeSantis’s priorities, passing bills on topics ranging from school vouchers to gun control to tort reform. So, before his four-country international “trade mission,” before his jaunt up to Washington, D.C., to rally support among the Florida congressional delegation and before his visit to Iowa for a weekend of meet-and-greets, DeSantis spent weeks in Tallahassee signing his agenda into law. But the extent to which DeSantis’s agenda has truly been “groundbreaking and nation-leading” is less clear. FiveThirtyEight dug into the state’s recent legislative changes and compared a sample of its new laws to those of other GOP-dominated states. This is not an effort to evaluate the impact of Florida’s recent spate of legislation; it is simply an examination of when that legislation passed relative to comparable laws in fellow red states enacting Republican priorities. We found that, in some areas, Florida is indeed leading the pack. For example, DeSantis and his allies have been at the forefront of implementing conservative education-related and anti-LGBTQ policies, even as polls have suggested some of those policies may have limited appeal. But when it comes to other conservative priorities, like gun policy and abortion, Florida Republicans have largely moved with — or even lagged behind — a larger group of red states.

DeSatan as the “reasonable” conservative alternative is simply ridiculous. Nice try, though.

Additionally, ABC hired occasional Nate Silver nemesis G. Elliot Morris to be FiveThirtyEight’s new editorial director of data analytics for the news division.

Rachel Roubein, Caroline Kitchener, and Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post report that an increasing Republicans now appear to prefer abortion bans after 12 weeks for political purposes.

Immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republican lawmakers were quick to embrace so-called “trigger” bans designed to take effect as soon as the decision was released, while others rushed to pass additional restrictions that would halt the procedure in their states, sometimes backing proposals that did not include exceptions for rape or incest. Now, almost a year later, lawmakers in some Republican-led states have started coalescing behind bans that allow most abortions to continue — a reaction, some Republicans say, to the sustained political backlash to abortion restrictions that has been mounting since the landmark decision in June. While the 12-week bans have so far only passed in two states — North Carolina and Nebraska — the proposal has also gained traction with some national antiabortion groups who say they’re supportive of restricting abortions as far as a state can, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which has also been pushing for, at minimum, national limits on abortion at 15 weeks.

Henry Grabar of Slate wonders if GOP policies will bring Southern migration to a halt.

And yet the mouse startling the elephant touches on a much larger question: How far can Republican governors go before corporations and their employees begin to reconsider a red-state migration that has been the dominant American geographic pattern of recent decades? In February, DeSantis wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal arguing that standing up to Disney was just part of a larger effort to rein in corporate America’s supposed left-wing politics. “We are making Florida the state where the economy flourishes,” he wrote, “because we are the state where woke goes to die.” At what point do business-friendly policies on pollution, taxation, and worker protection get outweighed by social-justice concerns in the boardroom? [...] And yet it’s also true that red states have continued to vacuum up jobs and population, with Florida’s total employment surpassing New York’s for the first time in 2022. Just as red states offer an attractive package for bosses, they have begun to lure educated workers for mostly separate reasons: warm weather and cheap homes. This trend seems to have accelerated since the pandemic, as remote work loosens the link between geography and high-paying careers. Cities like New York, Washington, and San Francisco are shedding college graduates, who are flocking to major Southern cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, Orlando, and Jacksonville. Yet even as cities grow more similar to one another, promising similar inclusive cultures, revitalized walkable neighborhoods, and global dining scenes, they are diverging politically as red states adopt ever-more-reactionary policies.

What is former British Prime Minister Liz Truss doing in Taiwan?

Liz Truss – the short-lived Conservative prime minister who tanked the U.K. economy in a matter of days and was unceremoniously sacked – visited Taiwan this week at the invitation of the independence-leaning think tank, the Prospect Foundation. On Wednesday, she delivered a speech entitled “Taiwan: On the Frontline of Freedom and Democracy.” The trip shows the readiness of some Western politicians to use Taiwan as a stick to beat China with. Such visits diminish public understanding of Taiwan’s contested political status. They risk coming across as circus acts by upstaging unofficial diplomacy. They obscure the official Taiwan policy of Western powers. In legitimizing Taiwan’s sovereignty, such visits influence broader elite attitudes in the West. The response from Beijing has been dismissive. In an interview with the BBC, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) spokesperson Victor Gao scorned the idea that Truss could provoke a show of Chinese strength like the one seen after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit. “I think she is not impactful or consequential at all by any stretch of the imagination,” was his scathing assessment.

Finally today, The Grammarian writes for The Philadelphia Inquirer that words should not be banned by anyone.

Just a few weeks ago, a lawmaker from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party introduced a bill that would outlaw the use of non-Italian words — mostly English — from official government communications. “It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania [has] repercussions for society as a whole,” read draft text of the legislation. (But not in English, obviously.) It’s happening elsewhere, too. Last year, Quebec passed a law requiring new immigrants to use only French — not English — in their interactions with the government within six months of arrival. The Italian bill includes some laudable goals; for example, it requires officeholders to have “written and oral knowledge and mastery of the Italian language,” a mandate whose English-language counterpart would disqualify any number of American politicians and living former presidents. But such a law is also silly, not least because every language inherits and adapts words from other languages. In fact, more so than any other language, English owes its existence to words borrowed from others.

