Morning Digest: How Wisconsin's new-look Supreme Court could put more House seats in play

We'll start in the 1st District, where Steil was elected in 2018 to succeed none other than Speaker Paul Ryan. Following the most recent round of redistricting, the new map dropped Trump's 2020 margin of victory from 54-45 to just 50-48, but the incumbent won his third term last year by a comfortable 54-45 spread against an underfunded foe. Liberals fared considerably better here, though, in last month's officially nonpartisan Supreme Court race, as analyst Drew Savicki calculated that progressive Janet Protasiewicz carried the district 53-47 as part of her 56-44 statewide rout.

While no prominent names have publicly expressed interest in taking on Steil just yet, Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan recently told WisPolitics that he sees a way to win in both the 1st and 3rd, another GOP-held district in the state's southwestern corner. Pocan, who represents the safely blue 2nd District right between the other two seats, listed several local elected officials he thinks could run strong campaigns in the 1st:

Racine Mayor Cory Mason

former Racine Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason

State Rep. Tip McGuire

State Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer

State Sen. Mark Spreitzer

Rebecca Mason, who stepped down four years ago, is married to Cory Mason, who won reelection last month 57-43 against a Republican alderman. Steil, for his part, didn't rule out leaving the House to wage a campaign against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin back in late March, but he's rarely been mentioned as a potential statewide candidate.

The situation is quite a bit different in the Green Bay area where OB-GYN Kristin Lyerly, who is one of the three doctors participating in Attorney General Josh Kaul's challenge to the state's 1849 abortion ban, says she's thinking about taking on Gallagher. Lyerly, who lost a campaign against GOP state Rep. John Macco 52-48 in 2020 as Trump was carrying his 88th Assembly District 50-48, acknowledged that it would be difficult to win here in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel but added, "But I did my OB-GYN residency with four kids under 10. I have no fear of hard work."

It would indeed take a good deal of hard work for any Democrat to prevail in a constituency that favored Trump by a wide 57-41 in 2020 and that Savicki says backed conservative Dan Kelly 52-48 over Protasiewicz. It's possible that Gallagher, whom NRSC chair Steve Daines has talked up as a potential Baldwin foe, won't be around to defend the 8th, though Republicans would still be the favorites to hold it. (The congressman continues to evade questions about his plans, though like Steil he's yet to actually say no to a Senate run.)

But the most important question is whether the 2024 elections will be fought under different boundaries. Protasiewicz, who blasted the state's GOP-crafted maps as "rigged" during her campaign, will give progressives a majority on the bench when she takes office on Aug. 1, and the liberal group Law Forward says it plans to file a suit soon thereafter arguing that the state constitution forbids partisan gerrymandering. Northeast Wisconsin's hard turn to the right during the Trump era means that even a fairer congressional map may not be enough to threaten the GOP's control of Gallagher's seat, but it could make life tougher for Steil.

P.S. As Pocan alluded, Badger State Democrats are also hoping to retake Southwestern Wisconsin's 3rd District. Republican Derrick Van Orden beat Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff 52-48 last year, two years after Trump carried it by the same margin, and Savicki says that Protasiewicz won this seat 55-45. However, a new court-drawn congressional map could also make this district more winnable for Democrats just like it could the 1st.

The Journal-Sentinel reported in late March that Pfaff was considering a rematch, though there have been no updates about his plans since then. In that same article, though, businesswoman Rebecca Cooke and former CIA officer Deb McGrath, who both lost the primary to Pfaff, each showed some interest in running again.

Senate

● TN-Sen: Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson, who earned national attention last month after her GOP colleagues came just one vote short of expelling her, tells the Nashville Banner she’s “definitely considering a run” against incumbent Sen. Marshall Blackburn. The senator fended off former Gov. Phil Bredesen 55-44 in her 2018 campaign in this dark red state, and she looks as secure as ever heading into next year.

Johnson, like any Democrat, would have a difficult time giving the party its first statewide win since Bredesen’s 2006 reelection, though she may have access to a wide donor base. She, along with fellow state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, was part of the “Tennessee Three” that Republicans tried to remove from office for participating in a protest in favor of gun safety legislation on the chamber floor. Jones and Pearson, who are both Black, were expelled while Johnson, who is white, was not, and she told reporters afterwards that the disparate treatment "might have to do with the color of our skin." Both Jones and Pearson returned to the legislature soon after their respective county governments reappointed them.

Governors

● KY-Gov: The DGA affiliate Defending Bluegrass Values has already launched what the GOP firm Medium Buying says is a $360,000 opening buy against Republican Daniel Cameron, and the first ad links the new nominee to Kentucky’s infamous last governor. “When former Gov. Matt Bevin gave more than a dozen violent criminals early release from prison, Attorney General Daniel Cameron promised he'd look into it,” says the narrator, adding, “But for three years Cameron's refused to appoint a special prosecutor, even as some of the criminals were arrested for new crimes.”

● NH-Gov: GOP Gov. Chris Sununu tells The Dispatch he'll decide whether to run for president by the end of next month, though he didn't mention anything about a prospective reelection campaign. The governor has loudly hinted he will not seek what would be a historic fifth term, though New Hampshire's late downballot filing deadline gives him the option to run again at home should his White House hopes crash and burn.

● WV-Gov: MetroNews reports that 2020 Democratic nominee Ben Salango is considering running to succeed termed-out Gov. Jim Justice, the Republican who defeated him 63-30.

House

● MD-06: Inside Elections writes that a Democratic strategist has mentioned Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez as a possible contender, though she hasn't publicly said anything about running to succeed Senate contender David Trone.

● NY-03: TV reporter Darius Radzius terminated his fundraising committee days after opening it, and he told the FEC he wouldn't be seeking the Democratic nomination "due to some issues that surfaced that need my attention."

● SC-06: Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn acknowledged to CNN that he's considering retiring after 16 terms in office, an idea the 82-year-old says he thinks about "[e]very day." He added that he'd be talking to his family about his future "during the Christmas holidays." Biden carried this seat, which includes the state's Black Belt and parts of Charleston and Columbia, 65-33.

Mayors and County Leaders

● Memphis, TN Mayor: A judge on Thursday ruled that Memphis' old five-year residency requirement for mayoral candidates has not been in effect since 1996, a decision that allows Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Memphis NAACP President Van Turner to compete in the October contest. There is no word if the City of Memphis, which unsuccessfully sought to enforce that rule, will appeal. The candidate filing deadline is July 20 for a nonpartisan Oct. 3 contest where candidates need just a simple plurality to win.

The future of Bonner and Turner's campaigns were in doubt after the Shelby County Election Commission said that an old rule applied that required mayoral candidates to have been city residents for at least the previous five years. (Both men bought homes within city lines over the last year.) But their attorneys, as well as the City Council's legal team, argued that this wasn't the case because of two separate laws: A 1966 charter change saying that the mayor and City Council members have the same residency requirements, and a referendum 30 years later that eliminated residency rules for City Council members. The city argued that the 1996 vote didn't apply because it didn't directly mention the mayor, but the judge disagreed.

Prosecutors and Sheriffs

● St. Louis, MO Circuit Attorney: Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced he was appointing Democrat Gabe Gore, who is a partner at a prominent local law firm, to replace Kim Gardner as the top prosecutor for this reliably blue city. Gore will be the second Black circuit attorney after Gardner, who resigned days before, and he says he hasn't decided if he'll compete in the 2024 Democratic primary for a full four-year term.