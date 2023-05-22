'Utterly dishonest': Twitter reacts to Ted Cruz's NAACP criticisms

On Saturday the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Florida in response to the relentless Republican attacks on Black, LGBTQ+, and immigrant families. In a statement, the NAACP wrote: “The travel advisory comes in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

On Sunday, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz criticized the NAACP’s stance on Twitter, saying that while they did good work for the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s, “Today, Dr. King would be ashamed of how profoundly they’ve lost their way.“

The responses were the only catharsis one can have in the face of such an ahistorical statement.

