Twitter reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's defense of beau in drag

As reported by Business Insider, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break Sunday from railing against Drag Queen Story Hours to get on Twitter and come to the defense of her new boyfriend, Brian Glenn. Glenn is the director of programming at Right Side Broadcasting and, like Greene, is a transphobic jackass.

A few hours earlier, PatriotTakes tweeted a video from years ago, when Glenn was a local news anchor for WFAA in Dallas. Guess who appears in the video dressed in drag and saying, “I’m kicking these shoes off, but I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good, actually”? I’ll give you one guess.

The video picked up steam and Greene decided to attempt a Jedi mind trick on the world by retweeting the video and writing about how she was “literally lol’ing,” and “the left is so stupid.” Of course, telling us that this “drag” display is okay while insisting that anyone she isn’t in an intimate relationship with is a groomer isn’t owning the libs like Greene thinks it is.

The internet did its work, reminding Greene that this isn’t the first time her new beau put on a public drag show.

RELATED STORY: Rep. Greene continues terrorizing House Committee meeting with new anti-trans screed