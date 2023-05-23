We need a clean funding bill and it can't wait: Call your member of Congress today

There are 18 House Republicans who represent districts that voted for Joe Biden. Do they want to be responsible for financial calamity when the June 1 deadline passes and no deal is struck? Especially when there is a discharge petition being circulated in the House that will allow a clean funding bill to pass and avert default. The members who must feel the heat are:

David Schweikert (AZ-01), Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), John Duarte (CA-13), David Valadao (CA-22), Mike Garcia (CA-27), Young Kim (CA-40), Michelle Steel (CA-45), Don Bacon (NE-02), Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07), Nick LaLota (NY-01), George Santos (NY-03), Anthony D'Esposito (NY-04), Mike Lawler (NY-17), Marc Molinaro (NY-19), Brandon Williams (NY-22), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), and Jen Kiggans (VA-02).

Do you live in one of these 18 districts? Call your member of Congress today at 855-968-3781 and demand they sign the discharge petition to pass a clean funding bill and avoid default. This line is reserved for folks who live in those 18 districts; it will directly connect you to your member of Congress.

When you reach their office, tell them: “I am a constituent. I am angry that we face a catastrophic default on June 1. There is a time and place to negotiate the budget, but not when the full faith and credit of the United States is hanging over our heads. Will you sign the discharge petition to support a clean funding bill?”

Do you not live in one of these 18 districts? Call your member of Congress at 844-204-0897. Every member, Democrat and Republican, must get the message loud and clear: No deal that increases poverty. Pass a clean funding bill.

This can’t wait: sign the petition urging your representative to pass a clean funding bill now.