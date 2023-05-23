Jon Hamm makes fun of Josh Hawley's 'Manhood'

The minute-long campaign ad can be separated into two parts. The first successfully speaks to the platitudes of leadership (“Courage isn’t something you can give speeches or write a book about”) and state pride (“In Missouri, you can’t fake courage. We’re the Show-Me State”), all the while showing viewers how Hawley’s career stands in stark contrast to these ideals.

Hawley’s spineless grabs for power are revealed in the second and more inspiring part of the video, with Hamm proclaiming, “Courage is something you have to show us.” From here the audience gets to see Kunce’s working-class upbringing, the financial hardships he and his family faced, his service in the Marines, and ultimately, his service to his community.

Oorah.

RELATED STORIES:

The reviews on Josh Hawley's book are in

The fall of Roe affects everyone, and this Missouri Democrat wants men to ‘Step the hell up!’

Sens. Hawley and Cruz attack war on white men as the reason for porn and drug addiction

How do you make a campaign ad that voters actually want to watch? We're discussing that critical question on this week's episode of "The Downballot" with leading Democratic ad-maker Mark Putnam, who's been responsible for some of the most memorable spots in recent years. Putnam details his creative process, which always starts with spending time with candidates to truly learn their story—and scouting locations in-depth. He then walks us through the production of the famous Jason Kander-assembles-a-gun-blindfolded ad that went viral and explains why, believe it or not, you always want footnotes in your attack ads.