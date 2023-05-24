We must protect the separation of church and state: Stop Christian theocracy

Recently, however, this principle has been under unprecedented attack. From public schools becoming grounds for religious favoritism to the Supreme Court's rulings permitting public funding for religious schools, the bedrock of church-state separation appears to be eroding. Such developments not only chip away at the wall of separation, but they also distort the tapestry of our nation's religious diversity.

Now, to those arguing that religious integration into state affairs is a representation of “moral values,” let's get one thing straight: promoting one religion over another or privileging religion in public institutions isn't about upholding morality—it's about undermining equality. In a diverse country, we need our government to be a neutral umpire, ensuring fair play for all, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

What's more, the separation of church and state is essential not just for the sake of the “state” part of that equation but for the “church” part, too. Entangling religious institutions with government affairs invariably opens the door for political interference in religious matters. It's a two-way street that, frankly, none of us should want to travel down.

The separation of church and state isn't a minor detail in our democracy—it's a cornerstone. It protects religious freedom and diversity, keeps our political discussions accessible to everyone, and, most importantly, ensures a level playing field where every American, no matter their faith, has an equal shot.

Separating church and state guards our pluralistic society, and we must defend it if we are to maintain the balance that allows all of us, in our many beliefs, to call America home. If we don't, we risk losing a fundamental part of what makes our democracy work. And that's a cost we can't afford.

