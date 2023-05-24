Watch the House laugh when Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for decorum

The House of Representatives is in session. In the clip below, while representatives speak to one another, as they do, notorious troll Marjorie Taylor Greene cuts through the murmuring to say, “The members are reminded to abide by the decorum of the House.” This leads to about 40 seconds of laughter from the Democratic representatives.
Enjoy!
