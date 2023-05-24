DeSantis' big launch on Twitter takes off like a Musk rocket

Except that Musk fired all his engineers, and the people left at Twitter are clearly scrambling to keep the whole app from crashing. Well, mission not accomplished.

x ok i give up on the ron desantis presidential campaign space, this is a disaster of a campaign launch, looks like desantis lost connection, no one in there is talking now, sitting in the space has crashed my app 3 times. i cannot wait for trumps statement on this mess — pudding person (@JUNlPER) May 24, 2023

The fact that Twitter Spaces was making everyone crash was hilarious enough. But things got even better:

x You can hear them whispering about how it's crashing and I'm not sure they realize they're live? — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) May 24, 2023

Just take a moment to savor how humiliated Musk must’ve felt—and just one month after his big rocket failure. This humiliated:

x Ron DeSantis learning what happens when you launch things with Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/7RChrLEXtY — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 24, 2023

And if it was humiliating for Musk, imagine being DeSantis:

x I decided to leave when I realised Ron hadn't said anything for like 20 minutes and it was just Elon being praised by people for buying Twitter — S Peter Davis 🐀 (@speterdavis) May 24, 2023

The DeSantis campaign tried to make the best of a terrible situation, tweeting, “It seems we broke the internet with so much excitement,” but it was the Biden campaign that won the night:

x This link works: https://t.co/9PzIJkseYI — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2023

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I can’t wait for Donald Trump’s mocking reaction. There is real joy in seeing that one-sided maul-fest.