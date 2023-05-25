Caribbean Matters: While media hyped American ignorance about Puerto Rico, what did they ignore?

I suppose I should be elated to see any coverage of Puerto Rico at all, but the sympathetic “outrage” that followed for the Puerto Ricans denied a car rental or an airline flight failed to speak pointedly to much larger issues of the island’s status as a colony. (Yes, I know the U.S. legal term of “territory” is usually used.)

Puerto Ricans' status as second-class citizens, unequal funding for Medicaid, the impact of the Jones Act (which gave Puerto Ricans U. S. citizenship), and the un-elected Junta—the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico that essentially rules the island—are all key issues, but aren’t going to generate clicks. Plus, there is the complete failure of the mainland educational system to include Puerto Rico and Puerto Rican history in school curricula, which, given right-wing Republican efforts to “erase woke,” is bound to get worse.

On Twitter, CBS journalist David Begnaud covered both stories about Hertz and Spirit Airlines in a series of posts, which got thousands of views.

x Hertz rental car employees in Louisiana treat a Puerto Rican man like he’s a foreigner and deny him a rental car that he’s already paid for. That’s the gist and facts of the story. But it doesn’t in there. Watch for the resolution and takeaway. pic.twitter.com/ShXKKSBmB6 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 13, 2023

x Spirit Airlines told a Puerto Rican mother to provide her toddlers passport, but when she couldn’t, she says an airline agent & a supervisor refused to allow her & her family to fly from California to the island of Puerto Rico.



Statement from @SpiritAirlines : “Spirit has a… pic.twitter.com/4rZgG3fenA — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 18, 2023

While wading through the social media outpouring of “Puerto Ricans are Americans, too” responses to the passport stories, I have to note that most Puerto Ricans I’ve met over the years, both on the island and in the diaspora, self-identify as “Puerto Rican” and not “American,” regardless of their citizenship, territorial/colonial status, or political party affiliation.

I admit my reaction to the passport story blitz was in line with this response from New York Puerto Rican journalist and filmmaker, Andrew Padilla:

x How is Spirit Airlines asking a Puerto Rican family to show passports then denying them a flight—



A bigger story than the US Supreme Court denying Puerto Rican journalists the right to know how the US appointed colonial junta ruling Puerto Rico- actually governs PR🤦🏽‍♂️ — Andrew J. Padilla 🇵🇷 (@apadillafilm6) May 20, 2023

Specialized media outlets like SCOTUSblog and Jurist did cover the Supreme Court decision against the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo (Center for Investigative Journalism). But their coverage, to be honest, was not easily understandable by the average layperson, myself included. I saw only one very short Associated Press story:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday against an organization of Puerto Rican journalists in its quest for documents from the financial oversight board created to deal with the island territory’s bankruptcy. The justices by an 8-1 vote reversed an appeals court ruling in favor of the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo, which has reported extensively on Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis and debt restructuring. In 2016, Congress passed a law that created the control board that continues to oversee Puerto Rico’s finances. The reporters’ group is seeking an array of documents, including communications between the board’s members and U.S. and Puerto Rican officials. The board contends it is a part of the government of Puerto Rico and enjoys the same shield from federal lawsuits as the government.

Here’s the English language response to SCOTUS from the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo:

“The Board refuses to disclose the public documents requested and the U.S. Supreme Court today allows this. It is a weak judicial ruling, because its main and crucial argument is to assume that the Board has immunity, without deciding or going into the merits of whether it really has that protection. The consequences of this Supreme Court decision are perverse for the people of Puerto Rico,” said Carla Minet, executive director of the CPI. SCOTUS’s decision effectively gives the Board the power not to comply with the fundamental right that Puerto Rico citizens have to know what is happening in their government. This is unprecedented even for the government of the United States. This decision only applies to the Board and not to the Government of Puerto Rico or any of its instrumentalities, which continue to be subject to the constitutional right of access to information recognized by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court more than 40 years ago. [...] “We strongly reject the decision issued by the U.S. Supreme Court that tramples on the rights of Puerto Ricans. We’re facing yet another chapter of the colonial relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States, this time, hindering government transparency and accountability in Puerto Rico as a result,” Minet added.

Latino Justice: Puerto Rican Legal Defense & Education Fund, the pan-Latino civil rights organization founded in 1972, responded with a press release.

Journalist Carlos Edill Berríos Polanco also wrote about for decision for Latino Rebels:

The FOMBPR, known by Puerto Ricans as “La Junta,” was created by the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) in 2016 to deal with the archipelago’s more than $70 billion debt. The board has repeatedly come under fire due to conflicts of interest between board members and private businesses, along with the crippling austerity measures it has passed to satisfy Puerto Rico’s creditors. [...] Clarence Thomas was the only dissenting opinion. Notably, Sonia Sotomayor, who is Puerto Rican herself, joined the majority.

Journalist and Editor Alberto Medina posted a Twitter thread in response to the SCOTUS ruling, which you can read here.

x 2016 | Puerto Rico v. Sánchez Valle | 6-2 opinion written by Kagan



SCOTUS says Puerto Rico has no sovereignty and all its legal authority comes from Congress.



In a way, this is the best decision, since it accurately describes the legal and political reality of colonialism. 2/X pic.twitter.com/4nVPfBnww1 — Alberto Medina (@AlbertoMedinaPR) May 11, 2023

Unfortunately, mainstream U.S. media is unlikely to do much in-depth coverage of the critical issues facing Puerto Rico in the near—or far—future. I’ll continue to post alternative sources here for readers who do have an interest.

Please join me in the comments section below for more and for the weekly Caribbean news roundup.