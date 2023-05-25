Default looms, seniors panic, House to go on break

“It feels like I’m living on the edge of a cliff,” 63-year-old Melissa Fields told the Washington Post. She lives on $1,388 a month, plus Medicare and Medicaid. “I’m so scared. I’ve been disabled my whole life and have always depended on my Social Security, my Medicaid, my Medicare. To threaten to take that away is unfair, it’s cruel. The prospect [of] … being suddenly without money or health care is too much to bear.”

Fields has to have dialysis every day and has to pay a portion of that cost. She is $12,000 in debt and struggles to make minimum payments on her credit cards. This is very literally life or death for her.

People like Fields are not at the top of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s mind. He’s sending the House home Thursday for a long Memorial Day weekend—lasting until June 5. They have been told they might need to return to the Capitol on 24-hour notice if an agreement between McCarthy and President Joe Biden is reached. The deadline for a deal remains unchanged—June 1 or very shortly thereafter.

With all that, Republicans are still maintaining the fiction that they’re protecting Social Security, Medicare, and veterans by not targeting benefits in the draconian deal they’re trying to force on Biden and the nation. That’s purely lip service, because what Republicans are trying to force is economic catastrophe.

In fact, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said so, out loud and in public, on Fox News. A default would be blamed on Biden, she insisted, not the Republicans who would have forced it. ”This is a president that is failing the American people. So I think that bodes very well for the Republican field.”

Another Republican rooting for that disaster is Freedom Caucus guy Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, whose primary job right now is reminding McCarthy that he’s on thin ice. “I am going to have to go have some blunt conversations with my colleagues and the leadership team,” he said in a radio interview Thursday. “I don’t like the direction they are headed.” The Freedom Caucus position is no negotiating, period, and forcing the Senate to pass the budget-slashing bill the House passed last month.

That puts McCarthy in a bind. Something like 30 Freedom Caucus members insist they won’t vote for anything that’s not in the plan they forced through the House last month, which means McCarthy would have to look to Democrats for votes. Passing it with Democratic votes would enrage the Freedom Caucus, potentially leading to an effort to oust McCarthy from the speaker’s chair.

Meanwhile, all 213 Democrats have signed on to the discharge petition that would force a clean debt ceiling hike onto the floor. That’s unity. But to succeed, they must find five Republicans willing to join them; the maneuver requires a simple majority of House members. That means at least five Republicans have to be willing to put people like Melissa Fields ahead of people like Chip Roy. That should be an easy call, but they’re Republicans, after all.

RELATED STORIES:

'Let’s tell the truth here': Jayapal sets media straight on debt ceiling talks

Democrats look to solve debt ceiling crisis on their own

The debt ceiling is officially a hostage of House maniacs. Biden needs to neutralize the issue

We speak with Anderson Clayton, the 25-year-old chair of North Carolina’s Democratic Party. Clayton has a big-picture plan for 2024, and explains the granular changes needed to get out the vote on college campuses and in the rural communities of the Tar Heel State.