We need compassionate immigration reform now

Decades of U.S. policies, both domestic and foreign, have contributed to the crisis we see today. Whether it's crushing sanctions on Venezuela, armed interventions in Haiti, or a legal flow of U.S.-made guns that drench El Salvador and Guatemala in bullets, U.S. policies have driven violence and displacement across Latin America for decades.

The Republican Party continues to focus on draconian and catastrophic immigration measures that fundamentally misunderstand a basic sentiment toward immigration—cruelty or compassion. The GOP's antics treat migrants as mere props in the immigration debate. Instead of genuinely seeking to address immigration issues, these actions are obviously designed to stir controversy and rile up the GOP base.

To help immigration policy gain traction, advocates need to communicate about immigrants and immigration in a way that fosters support rather than enhancing political opposition. The conversation should emphasize the consensus view, diminishing the current polarized nature of the debate. Just as good policy won out in health care reform, sensible, comprehensive immigration reform could make immigration a politically winning issue.

It is unacceptable for the United States to greet asylum seekers with armed forces rather than humanitarian aid. There is no military solution to the United States’ immigration challenges. We need a system that treats asylum seekers and migrants with dignity and respect. As President Biden ramps up his reelection campaign, we have an essential moment to build something better and push him on the campaign promises he made four years ago.

