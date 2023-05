Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Washington focuses on debt ceiling while America yawns

Punchbowl:

Now listen: We’ve covered enough of these negotiations to know that there could be another dozen twists and turns between now and the announcement of any agreement. The last yard is always the toughest one.

But the signals we were getting Wednesday night from Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership team were positive. They feel like they are on the brink of what could be a very substantial agreement.

We also want to lay down a marker once again and tell you that the anger in the House Democratic Caucus right now is palpable. Many rank-and-file Democrats feel as if they’re going to be asked to vote for a package that is slanted toward Republican demands with little for them in return.