Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been impeached

Just hours after Donald Trump threatened Texas Republicans on impeaching their own attorney General, claiming he would “fight” anyone who did so…
… and despite his own threats …
… the decidedly not “Radical Left Democrats” and “RINOS” Texas House voted overwhelmingly to do the right thing.
This makes Paxton the first Texas statewide official to be impeached since 1917. He faces 20 charges. Unlike federal impeachment, a Texas impeachment immediately suspends the official from all official duties.
The Texas Senate will now hold a trial. Two-thirds is required to permanently remove and bar him from future office.
