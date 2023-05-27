Debt limit deal reached; Republicans hard-liners are livid

White House talking points brag about all the painful cuts averted.
House Republican nihilists are apoplectic.
The initial read is that these were cuts that would’ve happened anyway during the regular budget appropriations negotiation process anyway. Republicans certainly see it that way.
The big question is whether the House nihilists move to boot McCarthy from the Speakership. Their problem, of course, is a lack of viable alternative. No one wants the job, and of those who do, only McCarthy (barely) got the votes.
The House will also need Democratic votes to pass the compromise legislation, but will Republican even get a majority of their caucus?
Gerrymandering won Republicans the House, and Boebert almost lost her safe red district. They don’t have the leverage they think they do, but the fact they believe it makes them dangerous.
One more point before I close out for the night—pushing the next debt limit fight until after the 2024 election is a huge concession to the Democrats. House Republicans wanted this hostage again right before next year’s elections.
Get ready for war.
