Debt limit deal reached; Republicans hard-liners are livid

White House talking points brag about all the painful cuts averted.

x New: White House talking points just sent to Hill Democrats and chiefs of staff, obtained by NBC News.



How they're selling debt limit deal:



—"budget agreement"

—2 year spending deal, 2 years of debt limit

—No budget caps post-2025

—No changes to Medicaid, student loans or IRAct pic.twitter.com/Fy5UTDHoNn — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 28, 2023

House Republican nihilists are apoplectic.

x I do not like the “deal” as I understand it from the cheerleading so far… I will have more to follow once I see more details. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

The initial read is that these were cuts that would’ve happened anyway during the regular budget appropriations negotiation process anyway. Republicans certainly see it that way.

The big question is whether the House nihilists move to boot McCarthy from the Speakership. Their problem, of course, is a lack of viable alternative. No one wants the job, and of those who do, only McCarthy (barely) got the votes.

The House will also need Democratic votes to pass the compromise legislation, but will Republican even get a majority of their caucus?

x Our base didn’t volunteer, door knock and fight so hard to get us the majority for this kind of compromise deal with Joe Biden.



Our voters deserve better than this. We work for them.



You can count me as a NO on this deal. We can do better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 28, 2023

Gerrymandering won Republicans the House, and Boebert almost lost her safe red district. They don’t have the leverage they think they do, but the fact they believe it makes them dangerous.

One more point before I close out for the night—pushing the next debt limit fight until after the 2024 election is a huge concession to the Democrats. House Republicans wanted this hostage again right before next year’s elections.

x If Speaker’s negotiators bring back in substance a clean debt limit increase … one so large that it even protects Biden from the issue in the presidential …, it’s war. https://t.co/fOhkLXQMxN — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 27, 2023

Get ready for war.