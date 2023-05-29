Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: A good weekend as Ken Paxton is impeached and the House settles down

Confused about why Ken Paxton, why now? Nancy Goldstein/Texas Observer can help:

PAXTON IS BURNING Has accountability finally come to Texas? Don't hold your breath. What the public saw—regardless of the lawmakers’ intentions—was an eruption into the open of fissures that have more to do with pride and power than justice. A cross between the state’s largest intra-party catfight and its most public self-inflicted gunshot wound, as the bad blood between Paxton and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, who serve as proxies for Trump and Republicans trying to distance themselves from Trump in advance of next year’s elections, finally spilled out into the open.

As for Ken Paxton, the impeached TX AG, the meta message is this: the process argument Paxton’s defenders tried (and the strong arming Paxton tried) failed.

x Paxton impeachment now in hands of upper chamber where 3 senators have connections to matter - his wife Angela Paxton, Bryan Hughes, who is alleged to have lent his name to an AG opinion request that aided Nate Paul, & a senator who formerly employed Paxton’s mistress. #txlege — Justin Miller (@by_jmiller) May 28, 2023

Of course, it’s temporary removal for Paxton, pending how his wife votes in the Senate (hey, it’s Texas). But it is a reprieve.

Texas Tribune:

All eyes on Sen. Angela Paxton as Texas Senate takes up her husband’s removal Ken Paxton helped elect his wife, Angela, to the state Senate. That chamber will now consider whether to remove him from the attorney general’s office. She has not said whether she will recuse herself. On the campaign trail, she’s known for performing a version of an Al Dexter song, singing, “I’m a pistol-packin’ mama, and my husband sues Obama, I’m a pistol-packin’ mama, yes I am.” Now that pistol-packin’ mama is one of 31 senators who hold her husband’s fate in their hands. It’s unclear what her role should or would be in the trial; while the Texas Constitution says legislators should recuse themselves from matters in which they have a personal stake, it also says all senators shall be present for an impeachment trial. Angela Paxton did not respond to a request for comment. All eyes are now on her, to see how she handles this awkward moment with her colleagues.

Meanwhile:

x Avoiding future shutdowns and sapping the GOP of its last vestige of legislative leverage is a huge part of why this is a win for Democrats https://t.co/2D43N3fNzP — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) May 28, 2023

David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

Trump and Putin Are in Deep Trouble and Need Each Other More Than Ever Russia’s getting battered by Ukraine, and the law is finally catching up with Trump. As 2024 approaches, the two disgraced allies have common interests. Once again the interests of Trump and Putin are aligned, but this time the stakes for both are much higher than they were in 2016. That should worry us all. It should worry us a lot.

Insider:

DeSantis campaign tells nervous donors in leaked audio that voters will care more about a recession and Biden's age than the governor's anti-abortion record Leaked audio from FloridaPolitics.com revealed that donors were concerned about DeSantis' abortion ban.

The DeSantis campaign shared talking points with fundraisers over how to discuss the issue.

They said it would be less important to voters than Biden's age and predicted a recession.

And what if there’s no recession? And what if Trump’s behavior (and the GOP writ large) repels more than it attracts? or that Biden’s age is less of an issues once he’s out on the campaign trail?

Remember, he’s not COVID restricted now (and that played a big election role).

Washington Post:

Nikki Haley let the Confederate flag fly until a massacre forced her hand She told Confederate groups that flag was about “heritage,” and her campaign said efforts to remove it from the State House grounds were “desperate and irresponsible” And, as the daughter of Indian immigrants, she suggested that her identity as a minority woman could help her take on the NAACP, which was leading a boycott of the state until the Confederate flag was taken off the State House grounds. “I will work to talk to them about the heritage and how this is not something that is racist,” Haley said in a discussion captured on video.