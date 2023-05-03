Illinois state's or city's assault weapons ban could be the one Supreme Court finally weighs in on

In the three decades since California passed its ban in 1989, the Supreme Court has never weighed in on the constitutionality of prohibiting manufacture, sale, and purchase of assault weapons, which in most bans are a listed subset of semi-automatic firearms with certain features. Instead, the justices have allowed lower court rulings that uphold state bans to carry the day without further review. Now, however, confronted with a growing number of contradictory rulings on bans at the district and appeals court levels, the high court will find it hard to avoid stepping in to settle the matter with a definitive ruling of its own. Advocates of state bans (and of a federal ban) have good reason to worry, given the Supreme Court’s loosening of gun restrictions in its firearms decisions since 2008.

In District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), they affirmed that Americans have a “right to keep and bear arms” and that the District of Columbia government cannot ban residents from keeping a loaded handgun for self defense in their residences. Then they made Heller apply to the states under the 14th Amendment in McDonald v. City of Chicago (2010). Last June, in Bruen v. New York State Pistol and Rifle Association, they told New York that its century-old permit system governing the public carrying of concealed firearms collides with the court’s 21st-century interpretation of the 18th century-era Second Amendment.

After the Heller ruling, lower courts scrambled to come up with a two-step process to determine whether a particular law violates the Second Amendment. First, does the law historically involve the amendment? If so, is there a legitimate public interest the law is designed to address—such as reducing violence? But the Bruen decision specifically bars lower courts from making decisions that include that second step. Now, judicial scrutiny of gun laws must be solely based on text of the Second Amendment informed by history and tradition, public interest be damned.

Consequently, the Supreme Court or an appeals court has vacated recent lower court decisions on guns and remanded them for reconsideration in light of Bruen. For example, in Bianchi v. Frosh, a ruling upholding Maryland’s decade-old assault weapons ban was remanded to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. A district court ruling on a challenge in Miller v. Bonta to California’s ban was remanded by the Ninth Circuit Court for a post-Bruen redo after the district judge in the case, Roger Benitez, issued a ruling overturning the ban, garnering him the nickname of “Saint Benitez” from ecstatic gun rights advocates. It’s unlikely that his rewrite—expected any day now—will take a different tack. The question is whether the Ninth Circuit will adjust its typically liberal views in light of Bruen when it reviews the case.

Illinois passed its ban—the Protect Illinois Communities Act—after last summer’s killing with an AR-15 variant of seven people and wounding of 48 at a July 4th parade in the suburb of Highland Park, north of Chicago. U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Kendall ruled in February that the Illinois ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, as well as a similar ban by the City of Naperville, are “constitutionally sound.” She denied challengers’ petition for a temporary restraining order and injunction stopping enforcement of the bans. On appeal, the Seventh Circuit Court also denied an injunction.

But Friday, District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn enjoined the ban in the consolidated case of Barnett v. Raoul on the grounds that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of the case: