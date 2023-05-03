Man who vandalized Ilhan Omar's office also set fires at two mosques

Little made his first court appearance on Monday, where he did not make a plea and was held without bail. The federal complaint against Little indicates that in addition to vandalizing a local office for Rep. Omar, he harassed her through email. Court documents indicate that Omar received multiple messages from Little, one of which included an image showing “a Quran in a toilet being urinated on by a male.” Omar also received messages containing the number “500.” That number was also painted on the door of Omar’s regional office during Little’s vandalism there.

On Monday, Rep. Omar issued a statement following Little’s arrest.

“Mr. Little is not only responsible for multiple arson attacks against mosques in my district and the vandalism of a Somali officer’s police vehicle, but also targeted my own office with vandalism on at least one occasion. “We are witnessing an epidemic of hate against the Muslim community and other religious minorities in Minnesota and globally right now. This campaign of terror is designed to keep us fearful and divided. As Muslim-Americans and as Minnesotans, we will not be terrorized. We will continue to stand united against bigotry because love is stronger than hate.”

The FBI continues to report increasing numbers of hate crimes. Just under 10% of those reported hate crimes are directed at Muslim Americans, though the reported numbers are suspected to be low, as members of the Muslim community are often afraid to file complaints. A 2020 study suggested that hate crimes against Muslims were both underreported and did not receive as much public attention as other forms of hate crimes.

Little’s mother indicated that he had previously “extensively harassed” a Muslim woman, which seems to be someone other than Omar. His mother also stated that she suspected her son had been involved in several other cases of arson.

x This is Jackie Little's most recent mug shot after he was arrested over the weekend.



If federal prosecutors seek detention for him and the judge grants it, no one would be able to bail him out as he awaits trial. pic.twitter.com/sYx8lnLOoU — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 1, 2023

Multiple studies have indicated that arsonists have the highest rate of reoffending among all violent criminals. “The base rates of reoffending from this meta-analysis indicated that between 57% and 66% of untreated firesetters engage in general reoffending … odds of firesetting during the follow-up period were five times greater for known firesetters in comparison with other offenders.”

