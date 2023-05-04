We face default on June 1. Pass a discharge petition to raise the debt limit NOW

It's the point of no return. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. government may run out of "extraordinary measures" by June 1 to pay off its existing debts, at which point we would face an unprecedented fiscal calamity. Now is not the time to play politics. However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy—under the control of MAGA extremists—pushed through an extreme ransom note that would make children poorer, veterans sicker, families hungrier, and would likely trigger a deep recession.

Further, in exchange for all this, Republicans only offer to extend the debt limit by less than a year, at which time they can attempt to extract more concessions. Fortunately, there is a way out of this mess that doesn't involve Kevin McCarthy—or even most Republicans.

House Democrats are collecting signatures for a discharge petition that would allow a clean increase to the debt limit to receive a floor vote, no matter what Kevin McCarthy thinks. This strategy was quietly prepared months ago to overcome procedural obstacles, and is now ready. It's our job to help pressure members of Congress to get on board.

We need all House Democrats and just five Republicans who are willing to bring a clean funding bill to a floor vote. It won't be easy getting those five votes, but 18 House Republicans represent districts that voted for President Joe Biden. Their constituents do not support eviscerating food stamps, nor do they support an economic meltdown.

Sign and send the petition to your members of Congress: Support the discharge petition to bring a clean funding bill to the House floor before June 1st.

The 18 House Republicans whose constituents voted for Joe Biden in 2020 are: David Schweikert (AZ-01), Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), John Duarte (CA-13), David Valadao (CA-22), Mike Garcia (CA-27), Young Kim (CA-40), Michelle Steel (CA-45), Don Bacon (NE-02), Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07), Nick LaLota (NY-01), George Santos (NY-03), Anthony D'Esposito (NY-04), Mike Lawler (NY-17), Marc Molinaro (NY-19), Brandon Williams (NY-22), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), and Jen Kiggans (VA-02).