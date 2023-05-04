Former Indiana Republican who soured on party launches bid to lead state as a Democrat

McCormick was elected state superintendent as a Republican in 2016 by unseating Democrat Glenda Ritz, who was the last Democrat to win a state-level office, but she immediately began feuding with Holcomb and the rest of her party over her desire to increase scrutiny over charter schools. Things only got worse as McCormick's tenure continued, and she decided in 2018 not to seek re-election two years down the line. (Republicans initially passed a law to make her post an appointed office starting in 2024, but they moved up the timeline after her retirement announcement.)

McCormick burned what few bridges remained with GOP leaders in 2020 when she endorsed several Democratic contenders, including Holcomb foe Woody Myers. Myers even announced that he'd keep her on as superintendent, something McCormick said she'd accept because of her "outrage" over the state's "woefully underfunded" education system, but Holcomb's landslide win made the point moot.

McCormick went on to join the Democratic Party the next year, and she formed an exploratory committee last December for a campaign to replace Holcomb. She launched her campaign Thursday with a video blasting Republicans for pushing an ultra-conservative agenda, including a near-total abortion ban, as schools and the economy suffer.

