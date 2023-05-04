Must-watch: After Atlanta shooting, Warnock addresses Senate—while his kids are in lockdown

Warnock then touched on his personal connection to the event in Atlanta: “I have two small children, and their schools are on lockdown responding to this tragedy. They are there. I'm here, hoping and praying that they are safe. But the truth is, none of us is safe." But, Warnock pressed, what are leaders going to do?
The senator also asserted that the constant refrain of “thoughts and prayers,” spoken aloud so often by leaders who sit on their hands while children bleed out in schools and in the streets, is hollow. The practice of saying it aloud, Warnock argues, devalues the spiritual practice of both. “It is to make a mockery of prayer. It is to trivialize faith,” he said.
