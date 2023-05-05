Minnesota Democrats use new majorities to enact major voting rights expansion

The new law is one of multiple measures that Democrats have advanced using their newfound powers, overcoming lockstep opposition from Republicans. In March, Democrats enacted another law that ended felony disenfranchisement for those on parole and probation and, in doing so, restored the voting rights of nearly 50,000 people. Democrats are also on the verge of passing a government funding bill that contains several voting and election reforms, such as an expansion of early voting and a provision to join a multi-state agreement to elect the president by national popular vote.

For many years, Minnesota had often enjoyed the highest voter turnout rate nationwide, thanks in large part to policies such as same-day voter registration. Other states have made gains recently, notably where Democrats have adopted innovations such as automatic voter registration intended to make it even easier to vote. Preliminary data indicates that Minnesota saw the third-highest turnout in 2022 at 60% of eligible voters, just behind Maine and Oregon. Adopting these new reforms could help boost participation even higher in the coming years.

2023 may be an off-year, but that just means Virginia takes its traditional place as one of the key states to watch. With odd-year state elections, Virginia has often been a key bellwether for the rest of the country and this year is no different. Both the State Senate and the General Assembly are up and both chambers could be won by either party. Daily Kos Elections Editor Jeff Singer joins us to preview the key races in both the June primary and the fall general election.