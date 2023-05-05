The GOP’s new reproductive rally cry: Party like it’s 1873

The Comstock Act could play a role in accessing our reproductive health care—providing a pathway for effectively banning abortion nationwide, even in states where the procedure is legal. We know this to be true already. When former President Donald Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk revoked the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone, he cited the 19th-century Comstock Act.

The Supreme Court has decided to keep access to mifepristone until an appeals case is reviewed by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. For now, medication abortion, which has always been safe, remains legal and accessible by mail. But no matter who wins the appeals case, there will likely be an appeal back to the Supreme Court.

We obviously cannot wait for the Supreme Court to consider the archaic Comstock Act. We must take steps now, with the first step being to repeal the extremely outdated legislation. Congress can do that, and they can do it now. We must rise to meet this moment for the sake of our reproductive freedoms and we need your help. Demand Congress repeal the Comstock Act!

