Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The Proud Boys 'FA' trial has an 'FO' verdict

Axios:
"Good riddance": GOP lawmakers' private glee at Tucker Carlson firing
What they’re saying: Multiple House Republicans, speaking on the condition of anonymity, slammed the former Fox News host’s rhetoric on Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression, and said his inflammatory remarks on an array of issues often put them in a tough spot.
- “Tucker being gone makes my life easier with many things including Ukraine,” one GOP lawmaker said. “Though I think that somebody will own that space in a couple of weeks anyway.”
- “Well no one is more unhappy about Tucker’s departure than the Russians," another House Republican added.
- A third lawmaker argued that Carlson “thrived on destroying Republicans ... I say good riddance.”
Why private glee? See S.V. Date/HuffPost:
The Moral Dilemma Over Working For Donald Trump
It’s a hot market for political job seekers, but dozens of GOP operatives have chosen instead to try to put a "despicable" ex-president back in the White House.
[Pollster Tony] Fabrizio, while he would not respond to HuffPost queries, addressed the question of working for Trump in the aftermath of Jan. 6 during a podcast interview with Democratic consultant David Axelrod…
“If people are expecting us to be the moral police, I think they’re expecting a lot from our profession because our profession is not going to do that,” Fabrizio said. “We’re not going to be the moral police.”
In fact, they aren’t likely to be moral at all, let alone function as grownups.
Lee Drutman/Undercurrent Events:
The Paradoxical Reason Republicans Win Elections Despite Unpopular Policies
Plus, exciting news from New Jersey
A political puzzle haunts Democrats. Public opinion aligns with Democrats across almost all major policy issues. Yet, every national election is close. Very close.
A majority of the public agrees with Democrats …. on economic issues. On healthcare. On modestly progressive taxation. On abortion. On (not) criminalizing gender transition-related medical care. On (not) restricting drag show performances. On doing something about the warming climate. On (not) banning books. On guns.
And yet. Republicans might still win unified control of Washington in 2024. If they lose, it will only be narrowly.
So why are elections still so close?
Two words: Issue bundling.
In a two-party voting system, voters must prioritize issues. Even though Republicans may hold unpopular stances, it’s the bundle, not the individual issues, that matters.
Huh? The bundle? What, you say?
Stick with me.
Molly Jong-Fast/Vanity Fair:
E. Jean Carroll’s Quest for Justice and the Carnage of Donald Trump’s Misogyny
The 79-year-old writer’s rape case shows what happens to a country that elects a president who so openly embraces degrading women.
It’s hard to listen to Carroll’s testimony and not be moved by just how lonely and painful it is to be a plaintiff in something like this. She is brave and almost quixotic in her quest for justice. But it’s even harder to watch Tacopina’s questioning and not wonder about all the women who will watch this testimony or read about this trial and decide not to come forward with their own stories. That Carroll is in a courtroom able to make these accusations in front of a jury shows we as a society have made progress around feminism. Yet knowing that Republicans, who are still showing their fealty to Trump, will almost certainly fail this “moral test” yet again, as The New Republic’s Michael Tomasky wrote, is a measure of the damage Trump has done to our culture.
Charlie Sykes/The Bulwark:
All Trump’s Women
Because I’m not a lawyer and don’t play one on television, I’m not prejudging the E. Jean Carroll case, or making any predictions about the outcome.
But this tweet is a useful reminder of just how numbed we have become by all of this:
Well, yes.
By the latest count, 26 (!) women have accused Trump of sexual assault or misconduct. Here’s the full list.
Aaron Blake/The Washington Post:
A harsh verdict on Fox News post-Dominion — even from GOP
In a poll, Americans say by a 30-point margin that Fox hosts knowingly aired false 2020 election claims. Respondents include significant numbers of Republicans.
In a new poll from the Economist and YouGov, Americans say, 51 percent to 21 percent, that Fox hosts said things about the 2020 election that they knew to be untrue. Remarkably, even Fox’s base of Republican-leaning Americans takes a dim view: Nearly as many Republicans said Fox hosts effectively lied (31 percent) as dispute that assertion (34 percent). The near-even split was similar among supporters of Donald Trump: 30-35…
It seems clear that Americans by sizable margins know that what Fox did was bad, and even 3 or 4 in 10 Republicans agree that Fox erred significantly, with only slightly more disagreeing with that premise. It’s possible that the claims went too far even for many election-truthers in the party, given how utterly bizarre some of them were (think: Hugo Chávez, Cuba and China) and how Fox has seemingly tacitly acknowledged fault by agreeing to such a massive settlement.
Whether this has long-term impact is another matter.
