Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: The Proud Boys 'FA' trial has an 'FO' verdict

"Good riddance": GOP lawmakers' private glee at Tucker Carlson firing What they’re saying: Multiple House Republicans, speaking on the condition of anonymity, slammed the former Fox News host’s rhetoric on Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression, and said his inflammatory remarks on an array of issues often put them in a tough spot. “Tucker being gone makes my life easier with many things including Ukraine,” one GOP lawmaker said. “Though I think that somebody will own that space in a couple of weeks anyway.”

“Well no one is more unhappy about Tucker’s departure than the Russians," another House Republican added.

A third lawmaker argued that Carlson “thrived on destroying Republicans ... I say good riddance.”

The Moral Dilemma Over Working For Donald Trump It’s a hot market for political job seekers, but dozens of GOP operatives have chosen instead to try to put a "despicable" ex-president back in the White House. [Pollster Tony] Fabrizio, while he would not respond to HuffPost queries, addressed the question of working for Trump in the aftermath of Jan. 6 during a podcast interview with Democratic consultant David Axelrod… “If people are expecting us to be the moral police, I think they’re expecting a lot from our profession because our profession is not going to do that,” Fabrizio said. “We’re not going to be the moral police.”

In fact, they aren’t likely to be moral at all, let alone function as grownups.

x Thomas apologists who say his critics are whining about trivial ethics violations because we don’t like how the legal landscape has changed don’t seem to understand. The “trivial ethics violations” are the explanation for why the legal landscape has changed. — Dahlia Lithwick (@Dahlialithwick) May 5, 2023

E. Jean Carroll’s Quest for Justice and the Carnage of Donald Trump’s Misogyny The 79-year-old writer’s rape case shows what happens to a country that elects a president who so openly embraces degrading women. It’s hard to listen to Carroll’s testimony and not be moved by just how lonely and painful it is to be a plaintiff in something like this. She is brave and almost quixotic in her quest for justice. But it’s even harder to watch Tacopina’s questioning and not wonder about all the women who will watch this testimony or read about this trial and decide not to come forward with their own stories. That Carroll is in a courtroom able to make these accusations in front of a jury shows we as a society have made progress around feminism. Yet knowing that Republicans, who are still showing their fealty to Trump, will almost certainly fail this “moral test” yet again, as The New Republic’s Michael Tomasky wrote, is a measure of the damage Trump has done to our culture.

x As a former litigator-turned-journalist, I am always fascinated by the ways in which the way one profession proves circumstantial facts can bleed into the other. The E. Jean Carroll case exemplifies this feedback loop. 1/ — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) May 3, 2023

All Trump’s Women Because I’m not a lawyer and don’t play one on television, I’m not prejudging the E. Jean Carroll case, or making any predictions about the outcome. But this tweet is a useful reminder of just how numbed we have become by all of this: Well, yes. By the latest count, 26 (!) women have accused Trump of sexual assault or misconduct. Here’s the full list.

